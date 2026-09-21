Army helicopter crossed military demarcation line during wildfire response

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Marines hold live-fire drill near NLL after North’s missiles
South Korea’s Marine Corps held a planned live-fire drill near the Northern Limit Line a day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
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Two South Korean soldiers seriously injured in DMZ explosion
South Korea is investigating whether a landmine caused the explosion at a western frontline unit near the border.
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String of drone failures puts Korea’s defense ambitions to the test
A series of crashes before UAE and Saudi officials is fueling calls to overhaul Korea’s drone testing, supply chains and procurement.
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Seoul, Washington pledge to speed up Opcon transfer during senior-level talks
At the 29th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue in Busan, Korea and the United States pledged to deepen cooperation on accelerating the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon).