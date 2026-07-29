Army guards western border with empty chambers

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Kim Jong-un marks armistice anniversary with war veterans, commemorative photos
The North Korean leader joined war veterans and honored citizens in Pyongyang as the country held Victory Day events marking 73 years since the 1950-53 Korean War armistice.
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Pyongyang, Beijing call for closer ties during banquet to mark anniversary of China’s military
The event was hosted at the Chinese Embassy in North Korea, welcoming defense, foreign affairs and party officials.
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Development of first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet is officially completed
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration will deliver the first batch of planes, mainly with air-to-air capabilities, to the Air Force by 2028.
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Trump says Korea, U.S. remain 'united' in Korean War armistice anniversary message
In the message, U.S. President Donald Trump also warned that the "same communist ambition that once sought to conquer the Korean Peninsula is trying to rear its ugly head once more" in the West.