Army drone crashes near Gimpo homes

A military drone lost contact during training and crashed in a Gimpo park, with no injuries or property damage reported.

News Team
Published
Military officials inspect suicide drone system at the at the Army's 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon, on March 31.
Military officials inspect a suicide drone system at the at the Army's 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon, on March 31.

A small military drone crashed near a residential neighborhood in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, during a military training exercise at a nearby base on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The unmanned aerial vehicle operated by an Army unit in Gimpo lost contact during a training exercise Tuesday morning before it crashed in a park near the training site, according to military authorities.

A local resident alerted the military to the crash, after which personnel secured the site in Unyang-dong, Gimpo, and retrieved the wreckage. The drone's fuselage had reportedly broken into two pieces, and debris lay scattered nearby.

Related Article

No casualties or damage to civilian property have been identified.

“There is no suspected cause at this stage,” said Army spokesperson Capt. Bae Seok-jin at the Defense Ministry's regular briefing Tuesday. “We are examining the details of the incident to establish its cause.”

When asked about any potential North Korean involvement, the spokesperson effectively ruled out the possibility.

“It was an accident that occurred during a training exercise,” Bae said. “The area where the incident took place has no connection to North Korea.”

In August, two medium-sized suicide drones crashed into the sea shortly after launch due to defects in their launch tubes during a combat trial conducted by the Navy and the Agency for Defense Development aboard ROKS Marado.

Another series of drone failures happened at a defense drone technology exhibition on Oct. 16, when six of the 17 aircraft crashed during demonstrations. All drones currently operated by the military performed as intended, but some privately developed prototypes are suspected to have malfunctioned due to radio frequency interference and other issues.


BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

defense drone korea military accident

Read more

See more articles