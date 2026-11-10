Army drone crashes near Gimpo homes

Military officials inspect a suicide drone system at the at the Army's 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon, on March 31. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

A military drone lost contact during training and crashed in a Gimpo park, with no injuries or property damage reported.

A small military drone crashed near a residential neighborhood in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, during a military training exercise at a nearby base on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The unmanned aerial vehicle operated by an Army unit in Gimpo lost contact during a training exercise Tuesday morning before it crashed in a park near the training site, according to military authorities.

A local resident alerted the military to the crash, after which personnel secured the site in Unyang-dong, Gimpo, and retrieved the wreckage. The drone's fuselage had reportedly broken into two pieces, and debris lay scattered nearby.

No casualties or damage to civilian property have been identified.

“There is no suspected cause at this stage,” said Army spokesperson Capt. Bae Seok-jin at the Defense Ministry's regular briefing Tuesday. “We are examining the details of the incident to establish its cause.”

When asked about any potential North Korean involvement, the spokesperson effectively ruled out the possibility.

“It was an accident that occurred during a training exercise,” Bae said. “The area where the incident took place has no connection to North Korea.”

In August, two medium-sized suicide drones crashed into the sea shortly after launch due to defects in their launch tubes during a combat trial conducted by the Navy and the Agency for Defense Development aboard ROKS Marado.

Another series of drone failures happened at a defense drone technology exhibition on Oct. 16, when six of the 17 aircraft crashed during demonstrations. All drones currently operated by the military performed as intended, but some privately developed prototypes are suspected to have malfunctioned due to radio frequency interference and other issues.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]