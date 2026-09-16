Army chiefs of Korea, Poland agree to deepen military ties

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Defense chiefs of Seoul, Tokyo share understanding on need for bilateral cooperation
Ahn Gyu-back held a video call with Shinjiro Koizumi as they attempted to build rapport following the Japanese minister’s visit to a controversial war shrine.
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K2 rides and live fire: Korea takes defense diplomacy to the field
Envoys from 15 countries rode K2 tanks and watched live-fire drills as Seoul promoted defense exports and cooperation.
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Marines take lead at Incheon landing ceremony as gov't pushes for greater branch autonomy
The 76th anniversary commemoration coincides with efforts to grant the Corps a status comparable to the other branches.
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Korea approves $2.4 billion purchase of 20 Seahawk helicopters
The Navy will acquire 20 additional U.S.-made MH-60R Seahawks by 2032 to replace aging Lynx aircraft and strengthen anti-submarine operations.