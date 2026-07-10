Argentine Embassy marks Independence Day with a fusion performance in Seoul

Argentine tango dancers Diego Ortega and Aldana Silveyra perform a finale accompanied by the Sinai Rim Tango Band during a cultural concert celebrating the 210th anniversary of Argentine Independence at Seongsu Art Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. SEO JI-EUN

The diplomatic mission marked 210 years of self-determination with a performance highlighting cultural ties with Korea ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s visit.

The Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Seoul showcased a fusion of tango and gugak, traditional Korean music, both recognized as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage, to commemorate the 210th anniversary of Argentine Independence on Thursday evening.

Argentine Ambassador to Korea Dario Celaya delivers his welcoming remarks, highlighting the shared values of freedom and national identity, during the "Korea Meets Tango" concert held at the Seongsu Art Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. SEO JI-EUN

"We want to celebrate Independence Day by presenting a cultural bridge between Korea and Argentina through tango and gugak, two cultural manifestations that come together to enrich our forms of cultural expression," Argentine Ambassador Dario Celaya said in his welcoming remarks. "Tango and gugak speak to the emotions of their respective peoples. Tango expresses the emotions of love and loneliness, while gugak expresses the emotion of han," referring to a unique Korean concept of sadness and resilience.

Dignitaries, organizers and performers, including Argentine Ambassador to Korea Dario Celaya and the newly appointed Korean Ambassador to Argentina Lee Chong-hwa, pose for a commemorative group photo at Seongsu Art Hall in eastern Seoul on July 9. SEO JI-EUN

The cultural evening served as a symbolic milestone to solidify bilateral ties beyond economic and trade partnerships, particularly ahead of President Lee Jae Myung's official visit to Argentina scheduled for later this month.

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BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]