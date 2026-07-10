Argentine Embassy marks Independence Day with a fusion performance in Seoul

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Messi leads Argentina to stunning comeback against Egypt to reach quarterfinals
After the captain missed a penalty, the South American side roared back to beat the African country 3-2 and book a place in the next round of the World Cup.
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Embassies, diplomatic missions issue statement of LGBTQI+ solidarity to mark Seoul Queer Culture Festival
Embassies and the European Union Delegation in Seoul issued a joint statement supporting LGBTQI+ rights and inclusion ahead of the Seoul Queer Parade.
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Swedish ambassador hosts 'Sweden Day 2026' reception in Seoul to celebrate National Day
Swedish Ambassador to Korea Karl-Olof Andersson hosted the "Sweden Day 2026" reception in Seoul on Thursday evening to celebrate Sweden's National Day.
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Chinese Embassy criticizes USFK chief's remarks describing Korea as 'dagger' in Asia