Applications for '30 Days in Seoul' program open until Monday

The fourth cohort of the 30 Days in Seoul program participate in the initiative's closing ceremony SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Applications are open through Monday for Seoul’s eight-week program offering settlement support, career guidance and cultural activities.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it will accept applications for the fifth cohort of its international student support program through Monday.

Poster for the fifth cohort of 30 Days in Seoul SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Launched last year, the city government’s "30 Days in Seoul" program aims to help international students adapt to life in the capital and prepare for employment.

A total of 75 students enrolled at universities in Seoul, including those in bachelor’s, associate and graduate programs, will be selected for the eight-week program, which runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 27.

Participants will attend lectures on topics ranging from legal and administrative information to resume writing. They will also take part in cultural experiences, including visits to N Seoul Tower and a docent-led tour of the Seoul International Garden Show.

Applicants will go through two rounds of evaluation, beginning with document screening and followed by a video submission. The list of students who pass the first round will be announced Sept. 23, with the final cohort to be announced Sept. 30. The orientation is set to take place on Oct. 2.

Students who complete the program will receive a certificate issued by the Seoul mayor. They will also be eligible for a waiver covering up to four hours of credit required for the Korea Immigration & Integration Program.

Eligible students can apply through the program’s official Instagram account @30daysinseoul, or by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]



