Applications for '30 Days in Seoul' program open until Monday

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Yoon cleared again in perjury appeal tied to Han insurrection trial
A Seoul appeals court upheld former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s acquittal over testimony in Han Duck-soo’s insurrection trial.
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Seoul bus strike averted as drivers, operators agree to 3.2% wage increase
Seoul bus drivers and operators averted a planned strike that could have disrupted morning commutes.
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Chuncheon is closer to Seoul than Sokcho (KOR)
Mental categories can distort our sense of distance, making places in the same province seem nearer than they are.
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Seoul bus strike called off after union, management land on dramatic deal
Seoul's bus services resumed normal operations on Wednesday following a successful agreement between the city's bus companies and unionized workers.