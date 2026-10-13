Applicants at Yonsei, Seoul National caught wearing AI glasses during test

New Meta Glasses are displayed during the Meta's annual Connect conference at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Sept. 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

In both instances, the test-takers started with regular glasses before changing to the smart devices before being caught.

Two university applicants were caught cheating in October by wearing prohibited AI glasses while taking college entrance exams at two different schools in Seoul, sources said Tuesday.

According to the sources, a test-taker at Yonsei University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, wore normal glasses before the start of the mathematics essay portion on Saturday but switched to AI glasses after the exam began.

Proctors reported the student to the school, and the person admitted to having worn AI glasses, the sources said. Yonsei is currently reviewing possible action against the examinee.

A similar incident occurred during an entrance exam at the University of Seoul in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 3, where an applicant wore regular glasses while supervisors checked the identification of test-takers and switched to smart glasses later.

The University of Seoul immediately removed the student from the test site and banned the applicant from taking its entrance exam for the next three years.

Yonhap