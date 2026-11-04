Appeals court upholds Yoon’s conviction for false campaign statements

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his final statement during a hearing on charges of leading an insurrection related to his brief martial law imposition in December 2024 at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 13. SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT

An appeals court upheld former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conviction over false campaign statements, putting his 2022 election victory at risk and potentially creating a huge bill for the PPP if the ruling is finalized.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 election win moved a step closer to being voided after an appeals court upheld his conviction for making false statements during his presidential campaign.

The Seoul High Court dismissed Yoon’s appeal Wednesday and found him guilty on all charges of violating the Public Official Election Act. It handed down the same sentence the Seoul Central District Court gave him in July: one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years.

If the sentence is finalized, Yoon’s election will be voided and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will have to return 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) the state reimbursed it for campaign costs in the 2022 presidential election.

Yoon has seven days to appeal to the Supreme Court, which will issue the final ruling. He appealed the lower court’s ruling the same day it was handed down in July.

The court ruled that Yoon made a false public statement when he said, in effect, that he had “never introduced lawyer Lee Nam-seok” to Yoon Woo-jin, a former head of the tax office in Yongsan District, central Seoul.

The court also ruled that Yoon made a false statement in an interview at the launch of the Buddhist Leaders Forum on Jan. 17, 2022, when he said, “I was introduced to Jeon Seong-bae by a party official, and I have never met him together with [my wife] Kim Keon Hee.” Jeon is a shaman known as Geonjin.

A television at Seoul Station broadcasts the first-trial ruling in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s case over spreading false information as a presidential candidate on July 27. YONHAP

Yoon made the lawyer remark at a debate hosted by the Kwanhun Club, an association of senior journalists, on Dec. 14, 2021, when he was the PPP’s presidential candidate. Lee once worked in the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s central investigation department. Yoon was indicted over the remark in December last year.

Yoon Woo-jin is the older brother of Yoon Dae-jin, a former chief prosecutor who was one of Yoon’s closest associates during his years as a prosecutor. During the 2022 campaign, Yoon faced allegations that he had used his influence over a bribery investigation into Yoon Woo-jin.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team argued that Yoon did introduce the lawyer but said otherwise because he feared a drop in his approval ratings.

At the appeals trial’s final hearing on Oct. 13, the team asked the court to hand down the same sentence as the lower court.

“Given the trend in approval ratings at the time, the election result and the gap in vote shares, the crime in this case should be seen as having affected the outcome of the election,” the team said.

“There are many unjust aspects to the appeals court’s ruling,” said Yoon’s legal team right after the ruling. Yoon's team added it will appeal to the Supreme Court and fight for an acquittal. Yoon’s side has maintained throughout the trial that his remarks could not be considered false.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]