Appeals court upholds 20-year sentence for Bangsan Market arsonist

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Incheon police experiment with the sweet science in program for at-risk youths
Middle and high school students have joined an after-school boxing program that the city hopes will help them gain confidence and stay away from crime.
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Alleged former teacher of Rescene's Woni defends singer from bullying accusations
The remarks came after an online post accusing the idol of being part of a group of bullies in middle school went viral.
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One Hundred Label CEO detained over alleged 30 billion won fraud
Prosecutors claim that Cha Ga-won proposed a business venture to an entertainment-tech company, received 24.2 billion won ($16.9 million) in advance payments but failed to carry out the project.
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Going retro: Young Koreans rediscover compact cameras for color, nostalgia and memory-making
From film point-and-shoots to premium Fujifilm models, dedicated cameras are drawing Korean consumers who want retro aesthetics in the era of ubiquitous smartphones.