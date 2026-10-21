Appeals court slices sentence for former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae down to nine years

An appellate court sharply reduced the former justice minister’s 25-year prison term for his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed 2024 martial law bid.

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Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae enters the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 22.
Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae enters the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 22.

An appellate court on Wednesday reduced former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae's sentence from 25 years to nine years in prison over his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

The Seoul High Court handed down the ruling for Park after overturning guilty verdicts for some of the key charges faced by Park in connection with his involvement in Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.


Yonhap

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