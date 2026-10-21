Appeals court slices sentence for former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae down to nine years

Read more
-
K-pop, sports arenas face collapse risks as authorities fail to fix known defects: BAI
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea found structural defects and safety failures at major sports stadiums and K-pop concert venues, including Gocheok Sky Dome, raising risks during heavy snow and strong winds.
-
Court sentences three ex-officials to suspended prison terms over deportation of North Koreans
In 2019, the Moon Jae-in administration deported two North Korean fishermen, accused of killing 16 crew members, after they were captured near the eastern maritime border, despite the South's policy of accepting North Korean defectors.
-
Election official found dead after questioning in special counsel probe
A National Election Commission official died after being questioned in a special counsel investigation into alleged bidding irregularities.
-
Skull, leg bones discovered along Han River in Seoul
Police are investigating a skull and leg bones discovered in a drainage channel between Jamsil and Olympic bridges.