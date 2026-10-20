Appeals court orders Mitsubishi to pay Korean victims of wartime forced labor

A Seoul appeals court upheld an earlier compensation ruling totaling 99 million won for five Koreans forced to work in Japan during World War II.

Published
발언하는 양금덕 할머니 (서울=연합뉴스) 김인철 기자 = 29일 서울 서초구 대법원 앞에서 열린 미쓰비시 강제동원 대법원 판결 4년 기자회견에서 미쓰비시중공업 근로정신대 강제동원 피해자인 양금덕 할머니가 발언하고 있다. 2022.11.29 yatoya@yna.co.kr/2022-11-29 11:31:26/
Yang Geum-deok, a Mitsubishi wartime forced labor survivor, speaks at a press conference outside the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 29, 2022.

A Seoul appeals court on Tuesday again ordered a Japanese company to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The appellate division of the Seoul Central District Court ruled that Mitsubishi Materials must pay a total of 99 million won ($74,500) to five Koreans who were forced to work in Japan during World War II, upholding a lower court's ruling partially in favor of the plaintiffs.

Mitsubishi Materials, formerly known as Mitsubishi Mining, was ordered to pay approximately 27 million won to one plaintiff, surnamed Heo, and 18 million won each to the four others.

Related Article

Korean courts have issued numerous rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate forced labor victims and their families since the Supreme Court upheld two landmark compensation rulings in 2018.

The Supreme Court said the 1965 treaty signed between Korea and Japan to settle issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula did not extinguish individuals' right to seek damages.


Yonhap

korea japan world war ii social affairs mitsubishi

Read more

See more articles