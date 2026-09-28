Antigraft law violations fall to decade low

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Data Ministry to combine institutes as part of public sector restructuring push
The Ministry of Data and Statistics will consolidate the Korea Statistical Information Institute and the Korea Statistics Promotion Institute into a single agency tasked with supporting Korea's statistics-based policymaking.
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Chuseok offers no break for young job seekers
As employment among Koreans in their 20s falls at its fastest pace since 1998, young job seekers say holiday pressure disrupts their routines and deepens career anxiety.
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Four Chinese nationals vandalized Chinese restaurant ‘Xi Jinping’ in Bundang, police say
Police have identified the subjects, but they fled to China before they could be apprehended.
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Domestic violence reports surge during Chuseok holidays
Police logged 42 percent more daily domestic violence reports during Chuseok this year, which also represented a 13 percent increase over last year's numbers.