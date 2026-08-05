Anti-feminist group leader found dead after fall

The Korea National Police Agency logo is seen on a door at a police station. YONHAP

Police are investigating the death of a man in his 30s after he fell from an apartment building in Incheon, with no signs of foul play found so far.

A man in his 30s known to be a leader of an anti-feminist group was found dead at an Incheon apartment complex on Wednesday.

The man fell from an apartment building in Yeongjong District at around 8 a.m., according to police.

A resident discovered the man lying on the ground and reported the incident to police.

Police said they have found no signs of foul play based on surveillance footage and are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

“We plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the cause of the man's death,” a police official said.

The man is reportedly known to have served as a senior member of an anti-feminist group that participated in rallies opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He was also investigated by police on suspicion of using methamphetamine at a motel in Incheon in May of last year.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



