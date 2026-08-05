Anti-feminist group leader found dead after fall

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In Daejeon’s punishing heat, the line for Sungsimdang winds on as pastry pilgrims wait
As temperatures soar, crowds from across Korea keep flocking to Daejeon’s landmark bakery, where parasols, ice water and refrigerated lockers have become part of the experience.
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Children’s swim gear from AliExpress, Temu and Shein fails Seoul safety tests
Seoul found hazardous chemicals and choking or tear risks in six children’s water-play items sold on Chinese e-commerce platforms.
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More than 1 in 3 Korean workers now 55 or older
The number of employed older adults surpassed 10 million, government data showed, underscoring the country's rapidly aging workforce as more seek to continue working.
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Book recommendation by Choi Si-won finds Super Junior member embroiled in political controversy, again
The singer-actor said a book recommendation and personal views should not be used to label him with any political camp.