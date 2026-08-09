Andong water park visitors panic after snake joins them for cooling dip in stream

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Police hunt suspect after bomb threat targets Yeouido Hangang Park
Authorities deployed a special operations unit to search Yeouido Hangang Park for explosives after an online post demanded 10 million won ($7,100) and threatened mass casualties.
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Most Seoul shopping district stores keep doors open with AC running, says environmental group
An environmental survey found widespread open-door cooling in Seoul shopping areas and outlet malls, raising concerns over energy waste during peak summer electricity demand.
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Two die from heat as Seoul temps hit 40 degrees Celsius
Heat-related illnesses caused the deaths of two more people in Seoul as the city logged its hottest Ipchu (traditional start of the fall season) on record, though the worst of the heat wave has begun to ease.
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Incheon pulls Liberation Day banner over 'upside down' Taegeukgi
The city took down a Liberation Day banner after criticism that its Taegeukgi looked distorted, despite officials saying the image was distorted by perspective.