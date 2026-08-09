Andong water park visitors panic after snake joins them for cooling dip in stream

A rat snake, designated as a Class II endangered wildlife species, is seen in this image unrelated to the article. NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ECOLOGY

A 1.5-meter-long (4.9-foot-long) rat snake startled visitors cooling off at a water park in Andong, North Gyeongsang, and triggered a brief evacuation.

The snake was spotted swimming in the water at Silgae Stream waterway park along the Nakdong River in Andong at around 5 p.m. Friday, the Andong Fire Station said Sunday.

The daytime high in Andong exceeded 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) that day. The park was crowded with families visiting with their children during summer vacation, cooling off by dipping their feet in the water. Some visitors reportedly mistook the snake swimming in the water for a venomous snake and fled the area in alarm.

A rat snake measuring about 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) long is captured by firefighters at Silgae Stream waterway park along the Nakdong River in Andong, North Gyeongsang. ANDONG FIRE STATION

Firefighters responded to the report and captured the snake. It was released in a secluded mountain area away from people.

Silgae Stream waterway park is an urban summer retreat featuring a roughly 400-meter waterway fed by cold water flowing down from Andong Dam. The waterway is about 5 to 10 meters wide and 20 to 40 centimeters (8 to 16 inches) deep, making it a popular summer destination where visitors can cool off by dipping their feet in the water.

The rat snake found at the park is a Class II endangered wildlife species designated for protection by the Environment Ministry. The nonvenomous snake typically grows to between 1.5 and 2 meters in length and feeds on animals such as rodents and small birds.

Rat snakes resemble pit vipers in their appearance, patterns and coloring, making it difficult for the general public to distinguish them from venomous snakes in the wild.

Fire authorities advised people not to approach or attempt to capture wild animals when they encounter them, but instead to move to a safe location and report the sighting.





BY BAE JAE-SUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]