An Jung-geun’s final prison calligraphy returns home before Liberation Day

An ink-and-brush writing by An Jung-geun is displayed at Deoksu Palace on Aug. 13, ahead of Liberation Day. NEWS1

The newly repatriated inscription, written days before An’s 1910 execution, reflects his anguish over international law’s failure against military power.

Ink-and-brush writing left by iconic Korean independence activist An Jung-geun in the days before his execution has been repatriated from Japan ahead of the anniversary of Korean liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, cultural heritage authorities said Thursday.

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation unveiled the work to media at Deoksu Palace in central Seoul, ahead of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

Translated as "International law is no match for a cannon," the phrase consisting of eight Chinese characters was written by An in March 1910 at Lushun Prison in what is now northeastern China, just days before his death on March 26, the KHS said.

An was executed by Japanese authorities after assassinating Ito Hirobumi, the first Japanese resident-general of Korea, in Harbin in 1909. He argued the killing was a legitimate act of war and demanded a trial under international law, but Japan prosecuted him for murder and sentenced him to death.

The KHS said the inscription reflects An's "deep disillusionment with the impotence of international law" in the face of military force.

The work bears An's signature and his distinctive handprint seal at the lower left. An accompanying inscription states it was written in March 1910 at Lushun Prison, indicating it was left by him a few days before his execution.

Experts say the piece is highly likely to be authentic, citing similarities in brushwork, character structure and the handprint seal when compared to other known works by An.

An Jung-geun’s ink-and-brush writing, bearing his handprint seal, is displayed at Deoksu Palace on Aug. 13 ahead of Liberation Day. NEWS1

Records on the reverse side trace the item's early custody to Sadakichi Kurihara, the warden of Lushun Prison at the time, and later to a collector identified only as "Pyong," who had the calligraphy mounted and preserved.

The foundation said it became aware of the work through local contacts in Japan in May 2025 and secured its repatriation in November. The previous owner is believed to have acquired it at an auction.

According to the national cultural heritage portal operated by the KHS, 31 pieces of An's calligraphy have been designated as treasures.

"We'll continue to identify and repatriate Korean cultural assets located abroad and share their value with the public," said Park Jeong-hye, chair of the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.





Yonhap





