An island fair with little to see? Yeosu’s 70 billion won event leaves visitors unimpressed

Visitors tour the main venue of the World Island Fair Yeosu Korea on Sept. 16. Much of the exhibition content consisted of photos and sticker installations, drawing criticism over a lack of things to see. HWANG HEE-GYU

Visitors say the 70 billion won World Island Fair lacks compelling exhibits and performances as attendance falls far below its target.

YEOSU, South Jeolla — “I came to Yeosu after hearing that it was hosting the world’s first fair themed around islands, but I’m just disappointed,” Kang Sung-soo from Ulsan said. “I don’t even know what this event is supposed to be showing.”

Kang expressed bewilderment after touring the main venue of the 2026 World Island Fair Yeosu Korea in Dolsan-eup, Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve been to many festivals across the country, but I’ve never been to one with so little to see,” Kang said. “I visited all eight exhibition halls, but they were filled with little more than photos and sticker installations. It was so boring.”

More than 10 days after its opening, the World Island Fair is drawing criticism over a lack of exhibition content and lackluster performances.

Visitors voiced that despite its number of exhibition halls, the fair itself felt like it just put up buildings without giving much to see. A group of high school students was seen to leave the fair grounds shortly after taking commemorative photos.

Complaints about the fair have also flooded social media, with users criticizing the quality of the 70-billion-won ($51 million) event and a meager sauce-marinated crab meal sold at a restaurant inside the venue.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 World Island Fair Yeosu Korea takes place at the main venue in Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Sept. 5. YONHAP

Performers reenact fishermen at work during a performance of the Geomun Island boating song at the 2026 World Island Fair Yeosu Korea on Sept. 15, using a truck draped in fabric and fitted with a sail to resemble a boat. SCREEN CAPTURE

A video of a performance of Geomun Island boating song, featuring a 1-ton truck covered with fabric to resemble a boat, also drew criticism. Geomun Island is located within Yeosu.

Online users said the performance fell far short of what they expected from an international event that cost 70 billion won.

The organizing committee reportedly paid a total of 2 million won for the performance, which featured 25 residents of Geomun Island.

A total of 70.3 billion won in central, provincial and municipal government funding was spent on the fair. The figure rises to 180 billion won when spending on infrastructure, including road improvements, is included.

A restaurant at the main venue of the 2026 World Island Fair Yeosu Korea in Dolsan-eup, Yeosu, South Jeolla, stands nearly empty on Sept. 16. HWANG HEE-GYU

The Seomseom Campground, a secondary venue of the 2026 World Island Fair Yeosu Korea on Gaedo Island in Yeosu, South Jeolla, stands nearly empty on Sept. 16. HWANG HEE-GYU

Restaurants and food trucks operating at the fair are also struggling as criticism of the event and its content has discouraged visitors.

A 1,000-seat dining area at the expo was nearly empty when the JoongAng Ilbo visited on Wednesday. Some visitors turned away after seeing menu prices that included 25,000 won for seasoned raw tongue sole and 14,900 won for a soy sauce-marinated crab set meal, saying they were too expensive.

“Business is terrible,” a food truck operator said. “I signed a two-month contract to operate here through October, but I’m going to stay only until the end of this month and move somewhere else.”

Gaedo Island in Yeosu, where a secondary fair venue is established, was even quieter.

Almost no visitors could be seen at the Seomseom Campground on Gaedo Island that day. Blue parasols stood over otherwise empty sites across the campground, which can accommodate 68 groups at a time. No visitors were seen at a venue offering free marine leisure activities.

“I thought a lot of tourists would come, but it’s no different from usual,” said Jeong Yong-un, who runs a raw fish restaurant.

The marine leisure experience venue on Gaedo Island in Yeosu, South Jeolla, stands empty on Sept. 16. The venue offers activities such as kayaking and water biking, but no visitors were seen that day. HWANG HEE-GYU

About 185,000 people visited the fair from its opening on Sept. 5 through Saturday, the organizing committee said Sunday.

The fair aims to attract 3 million visitors by the time it ends on Nov. 4, but attendance has fallen so far short of expectations that calls have emerged to revise the target.

Seeking to boost attendance and counter negative public sentiment, the organizing committee will add events including a K-pop concert, trot concert and an outdoor movie screening at sunset.

South Jeolla recently allocated an additional 700 million won to bolster the fair’s content.

“We will continue to add more content where it is lacking,” an organizing committee official said. “We will humbly accept constructive criticism, but we ask that excessive distortions and fake news stop.”





BY CHOI KYEONG-HO, HWANG HEE-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]