Altercation in Itaewon bar results in death, suspect arrested 

Read more
-
Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother sentenced to 10 months for investment fraud
A Seoul court sentenced the trot singer’s mother to 10 months in prison for defrauding an acquaintance of 31 million won in an investment scheme.
-
60% of claw machine prizes found to have toxic chemicals
Korea Consumer Agency tests found hazardous chemicals far above safety limits in 60 percent of prizes at unmanned claw machine arcades.
-
Man arrested for setting company dump truck on fire over wage dispute
Police say a company employee allegedly set a 25-ton dump truck ablaze in Incheon amid a wage dispute.
-
12 Koreans arrested in Thailand over alleged voice phishing operation
Thai police detained 12 Koreans after raiding an alleged voice phishing call center near Bangkok that reportedly targeted Korean victims.