Altercation in Itaewon bar results in death, suspect arrested 

The Korean national flag and the Korean National Police Agency flag flutter in front of the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. NEWS1

A man has been arrested over a fatality that occurred in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday night.

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man who was later found dead at a bar in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, according to the police on Thursday.

The Yongsan Police Station took the suspect into emergency custody on suspicion of assault resulting in death.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld, is accused of assaulting the victim at a bar on Wednesday.

A bar employee found the victim collapsed at around 6:47 a.m. on Thursday and called emergency services.

Fire authorities confirmed that the victim was already dead and referred the case to police. Police tracked down the suspect and took him into emergency custody at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and the relationship between the suspect and the victim.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]