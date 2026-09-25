Air Seoul flight delayed after portable power bank fire at Incheon

An Air Seoul passenger aircraft is seen on the tarmac at an airport in this file photo. JOONGANG ILBO

An Air Seoul flight to Da Nang was delayed nearly three hours after a portable power bank caught fire in a passenger's bag before takeoff at Incheon International Airport.

A fire believed to have been caused by a portable power bank broke out aboard an Air Seoul flight bound for Da Nang, Vietnam, shortly before takeoff from Incheon International Airport on Thursday night, delaying the flight by nearly 3 hours.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. aboard Air Seoul flight RS511 as the aircraft was preparing to depart from Incheon, according to the airline.

The flames originated from a passenger’s bag stored beneath a seat. A portable power bank was found inside a pouch in the bag.

Cabin crew extinguished the fire, while firefighters dispatched to the aircraft checked the situation and the health of the passengers.

Some passengers reported respiratory discomfort following the fire, but none required hospitalization and no significant injuries were reported.

The aircraft was carrying 221 passengers and seven crew members at the time. Many of the passengers were families heading to Da Nang for vacation during the Chuseok holiday.

Air Seoul evacuated all passengers and replaced the aircraft to conduct safety inspections. The replacement flight departed around 2 hours and 50 minutes behind schedule with 219 passengers after two voluntarily decided not to continue their journeys.

Air Seoul and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the blaze, as the power bank reportedly caught fire despite the passenger having taken measures to prevent a short circuit.

The airline plans to strengthen its safety measures following the incident, Air Seoul said.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]



