Air Seoul flight delayed after portable power bank fire at Incheon

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Chuseok traffic snarls Seoul-Busan trips, some routes topping nine hours
Holiday travelers faced journeys of more than nine hours Friday as millions crowded highways nationwide.
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Day laborers face unpaid wages before Chuseok despite special enforcement by government
Workers say missing employment records compound delayed pay, blocking access to unemployment and industrial accident benefits.
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Knot-inspired cap a hit with Japanese tourists as Seoul's official merch catches on
Seoul Goods, featuring traditional motifs and landmark designs, is gaining popularity among foreign visitors and younger shoppers.
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Honoring the ancestors the healthy way: How to enjoy Chuseok without packing on the pounds
A guide to healthier Chuseok choices, foods to limit and convenient ways to enjoy holiday classics.