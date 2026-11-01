Air Force reveals September midair collision of two KT-1 training aircraft

Two KT-1 training aircraft collided while landing in September, but both pilots made emergency landings safely and now face disciplinary review.

Two Air Force KT-1 training aircraft collided midair while attempting to land at an air base in Sacheon in September, but the accident did not result in any injuries to the pilots, officials said Sunday.

One training aircraft was attempting to land near Sacheon Air Base in the namesake city in South Gyeongsang on the morning of Sept. 1 when its wing collided with the fuselage of another aircraft.

Both aircraft belong to the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing.

The two aircraft later made emergency landings safely, with no pilot injuries, Air Force officials said.

Both aircraft reportedly suffered damage.

After determining that the pilots involved were negligent, the Air Force has referred them to a disciplinary committee.





Yonhap