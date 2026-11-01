Air Force reveals September midair collision of two KT-1 training aircraft

Read more
-
Call of Duty's North Korea invasion sparks Seoul debate as lawmakers target Lee's Pyongyang outreach
A fictional second Korean War in the new Call of Duty game has become a political flashpoint over South Korea's approach to Pyongyang.
-
Korean, Thai Marines seek deeper ties through Cobra Gold drills and exchanges
The two countries’ Marine Corps commanders discussed expanding joint amphibious training, special operations cooperation and military exchanges during talks in Thailand.
-
North slams South, U.S. Freedom Flag air drills, vows to deter with force
Pyongyang condemned the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Flag air exercise, calling it a provocative threat despite allies' defensive characterization.
-
Veterans Ministry names late Canadian army officer as hero of the month for Korean War contribution
Lt. Col. James Stone, who served as the commander of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, played a critical role in leading the battle in Gapyeong to victory in April 1951.