AI glasses could cost students two CSATs

New Meta Glasses are displayed during the Meta's annual Connect conference at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Sept. 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

Students caught wearing AI-enabled smart glasses during the 2027 CSAT will lose that year’s score and be barred from taking next year’s test.

Students caught wearing AI-enabled smart glasses during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) will have that year’s exam invalidated and be barred from taking the test the following year.

Simply possessing smart glasses inside the testing room will also invalidate that year’s exam. Refusing a proctor’s request to inspect them could also result in penalties for serious cheating.

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE) released its guidelines, including those penalties, on Thursday for students taking the 2027 CSAT on Nov. 19.

The guidelines specifically list smart glasses among items prohibited inside testing rooms.

Students who fail to turn in smart devices such as smart glasses or smartwatches before the first test session and wear them during the exam will be treated as having committed a Category 3 violation under the Ministry of Education’s CSAT management regulations. Their exam will be invalidated and they will be barred from taking the CSAT for one year the following year.

Even if they do not wear the devices during the exam, students found to have brought smart devices such as smart glasses into the testing room or kept them in their possession will be treated as having committed a Category 9 violation. Their exam for that year will be invalidated.

A student who refuses a proctor’s request to check whether they are wearing smart glasses or another smart device may, after a separate review, be treated as having committed serious misconduct equivalent to a Category 3 violation, KICE said.

A customer holds up a pair of AI glasses at a department store in central Seoul on May 25. YONHAP

Proctors may check for smart glasses while confirming students’ names and test information, or during the exam itself.

If further inspection is deemed necessary, a proctor may ask a student to remove their glasses and place them on the desk. The student must cooperate with the inspection.

Education authorities toughened penalties related to smart glasses after a series of cheating cases involving AI glasses were detected in various exams.

A test-taker was caught wearing smart glasses during a regular Test of English for International Communication, or TOEIC, exam in Korea in May and was penalized for cheating.

Similar cases have recently occurred in early-admission essay exams for colleges.

A student was caught wearing smart glasses during an essay exam at Yonsei University’s Sinchon campus in western Seoul, on Saturday.

Applicants stream out of Yonsei University's campus in western Seoul after completing the university's essay-based entrance exam on Oct. 10. YONHAP

Another student wearing smart glasses was also caught during a natural sciences essay exam at the University of Seoul on Oct. 3 and was immediately removed from the testing room. The student was barred from taking the university’s exams for three years.

The Ministry of Education plans to distribute guidelines to four-year universities nationwide that explain how to identify smart glasses and conduct inspections.

Teachers, however, have raised concerns that adding smart-glasses inspections could further increase the burden on test proctors.

A teachers’ union for middle school teachers stressed that individual teachers already shoulder excessive burdens and responsibility in administering the CSAT as proctors. The union called for more time and support staff to check for AI devices, as well as clear inspection procedures and lines of responsibility when suspicious cases arise.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]