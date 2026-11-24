A test-taker films exam questions on a computer screen with a miniature camera hidden in a necktie in this illustration. Penalties for exam cheating in Korea remain lenient even as cheating with AI and hidden devices spreads. CHATGPT

Recent scandals involving hidden cameras and AI have renewed calls for tougher laws as most exam cheating cases draw fines or suspended sentences.

Penalties for cheating on exams remain lenient in Korea, critics say, even as a rash of recent cheating scandals rattle the public.

In one case, a group hid cameras in buttons and neckties to film exam questions dozens of times, then sold the questions. Those involved received sentences ranging from fines to merely a year in prison.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the operator of an education content company to a year in prison in May last year for bringing miniature cameras into exam venues and filming and copying the questions of 43 exams without permission, including national qualification exams.

The operator was convicted of violating the Copyright Act and the National Technical Qualifications Act. Two colleagues from the same company who took part in the scheme were sentenced to 10 months in prison, and the operator's acquaintances were fined.

The group conspired from October 2021 to April 2023 to reconstruct past written exam questions from 10 public institutions and sell them to test-takers, according to the ruling. The institutions included the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, Seoul Metro, Korea Gas Technology Corporation and Korea Railroad Corporation. The targeted test sites spanned the country, including the greater Seoul area, Daejeon and Busan.

The scheme was uncovered in February 2023, when the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which administers national qualification exams and public institution exams, noticed some test-takers sitting awkwardly in front of their monitors at a test site in Gwanak District, southern Seoul. A metal detector check reportedly showed that they were carrying miniature cameras.

"The defendants' crimes caused considerable disruption to the operation of national technical qualification exams and undermined the fairness and credibility of the exams," the court said in explaining the sentence.

A pair of glasses sits on a desk as the examinee waits for it to be inspected by a proctor at a test site in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Prison terms are rare even for organized cheating carried out dozens of times for profit, and most cases end in fines or suspended sentences.

No general law punishes exam cheating as such, so cases are typically brought under other charges, such as violating the Copyright Act, obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means or obstruction of business. The obstruction charges rest on the reasoning that cheaters interfere with the exam administrator's work of assessing candidates.

More sophisticated cheating with AI and smart devices carries no separate penalty either, drawing punishment similar to that for ordinary cheating. The Busan District Court's western branch handed a test-taker a six-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, in September. The defendant had stolen spare copies of a certified English proficiency test and used AI to find the answers before sitting the test.

Two recent cases also involve obstruction charges. The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, surnamed Han, admitted to cheating with AI and was questioned by police on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and obstruction of business.

A criminal complaint against the late Lee Jin-woo, who had been accused of cheating with AI, also cites obstruction of business, among other charges. Lee, who earned a perfect score on this year's Legal Education Eligibility Test, faced allegations over that test and the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). He was found dead Thursday after failing to show up for a livestream in which he had planned to solve CSAT questions to dispel the allegations.

The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, who has confessed to cheating with AI, bows on arrival for questioning as a suspect at the Public Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Han turned himself in and is cooperating with investigators. Some expect the punishment to be relatively light if those factors count in Han's favor at sentencing.

"Without Han's confession, the investigation would have been so difficult that investigators could hardly have expected cooperation from the exam administrator," Kwak Joon-ho, a lawyer at Law Firm Chung, said. "Since Han disclosed the method and raised public awareness, that will be taken into account favorably in sentencing."

There are also calls to update the penalties for exam cheating.

"In the past, even if people conspired to cheat and did well on an exam, the effect was not big enough to change the outcome of the exam as a whole, so sentences were light," Kwak said. "But things have changed now that cheating is combined with AI and other technology, and as public concern over fairness has grown, it should be punished severely."





BY LEE AH-MI [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]