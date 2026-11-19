Lee Jin-woo, a student at Seoul National University's School of Dentistry, whose recent perfect score on the law school entrance exam sparked a rumor that he might have used AI to cheat on the exam LEE GYU-RIM

A perfect scorer on Korea’s law school admission test accused of AI-assisted cheating failed to appear for a live verification as police investigate a missing persons report and criminal complaint.

A perfect scorer on Korea’s law school admission test, accused of using AI to cheat, has gone missing after failing to appear for a livestream of him taking the Korean section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) to prove his innocence. Police are now searching for him after discovering an empty package of rope at the motel where he had stayed Wednesday night.

Police and firefighters went to Lee Jin-woo’s home in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District, southern Seoul, Thursday morning but found no one inside. They confirmed that he left a motel in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, at 8:02 a.m. and walked toward a nearby subway station. Police later determined that Lee took a taxi toward Songpa District, southern Seoul, between 8 and 9 a.m. and expanded their search to that area.

Authorities also found his exam score for his 2018 CSAT, reportedly ripped apart, at around 9:20 a.m.

Lee’s last known public appearance was an interview with local news broadcasting agency MBC on Wednesday.

He was the first in the history of the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) — Korea’s law school admission test — to receive a perfect score.

He told reporters that he would prove his innocence by taking the Korean language section of the CSAT live on camera on Thursday, but he never showed up.

Equipment is set up for a livestream session where Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, and is facing allegations of AI-assisted cheating, was scheduled to solve questions from the Korean language section of the 2027 CSAT to prove his innocence, in a studio in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 19. Lee did not appear for the livestream. NEWS1

“His phone has been turned off since yesterday, and we have not been able to reach him,” the admissions academy organizing the live public verification said.

Police are also investigating a criminal complaint filed against Lee for obstruction of business, obstruction of official duties and fraud.

The case has been assigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Provincial Special Detective Corps.

Lee faces allegations of cheating not only on this year’s LEET, but also on the 2024 and 2026 CSAT.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]