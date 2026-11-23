A pair of glasses sits on a desk as the examinee waits for it to be inspected by a proctor at a test site in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Korea will review national qualification exams and assessment methods after an AI cheating case exposed gaps in the system.

Korea plans to change what its national qualification exams test and how candidates are assessed after the top scorer on this year's tax accountant exam admitted to cheating with AI.

It plans to consult ministries and experts and outline the reforms by year-end, the Ministry of Employment and Labor said Sunday.

“In response to the recent case, we plan to improve what qualification exams test and how we assess candidates,” a Labor Ministry official said. “We plan to go beyond cutting the number of qualifications and take a fresh look at how the system should work in the AI era.”

The review will focus on qualifications that candidates earn by passing exams, including written tests. The ministry will examine whether those tests still measure the skills employers need as AI use spreads.

"We will work out a comprehensive plan to overhaul the national qualification system for the AI era, including boldly clearing out outdated and unnecessary qualifications," Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said Thursday at the first meeting of a task force reviewing the national qualification system.

Korea offered 540 national technical qualifications last year, including credentials at the craftsman, industrial engineer and engineer levels. The Human Resources Development Service of Korea reported total staffing of about 468,000 for the qualification exams it ran last year. Outside personnel accounted for 92 percent of that total, according to figures the agency submitted to the National Assembly.

AI-powered smart glasses on display at an optical shop in Seoul on Nov. 18 demonstrates how math problems can be solved. NEWS1

Qualifications that attract few candidates or are in less demand from industry are under consideration for cuts. Korea stopped offering craftsman-level qualifications in sign painting, optics and casting pattern making last year. It dropped three more this year, including the industrial engineer qualification in metallography.

“We plan to speed up the review of qualifications in light of this case,” a labor ministry official said. “When staff and resources go into unnecessary exams, supervision can suffer.”

The government plans to keep qualifications that industry needs even when few candidates sit the exams. Between 53 and 69 people a year took the written exam for the aircraft engineering qualification from 2021 through 2025. The government has kept the qualification because the industry still needs that expertise.





BY AHN HYO-SEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]