AI-powered smart glasses on display at an optical shop in Seoul on Nov. 18 demonstrate how math problems can be solved. NEWS1

At least eight AI-assisted cheating cases have surfaced in state qualification exams since 2024, prompting a delayed budget boost for prevention.

AI-assisted cheating was first caught in Korea’s state-administered qualification exams in 2024, yet the government left the problem largely unaddressed for more than two years.

At least eight cases of cheating involving AI-assisted cheating via smartphones had been detected in exams administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK) as of last month, according to agency data obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Kim Wi-sang and released Wednesday.

In August 2024, a candidate taking the “Craftsman Cook, Korean Food” exam in North Chungcheong became the first person caught using AI to cheat. An exam supervisor spotted the candidate taking pictures of the computer screen with a smartphone and asking an AI application to answer the questions. The test administrator referred the test-taker to police for investigation, but prosecutors ultimately suspended the indictment.

Authorities uncovered further instances of smartphone-assisted cheating involving ChatGPT and Gemini in three certification exams last year: a professional engineer exam in water resources development in the greater Seoul area in February; an overhead crane operator test in Incheon in April; and a gas technician test in Daejeon in September. All three were later investigated by police.

In May this year, a test-taker was caught attempting to use Gemini on a smartphone during a computer-based practical exam for maintenance engineers in Gwangju. The test-taker brought two smartphones into the exam room but surrendered only one to the proctor. A court later fined the candidate 3 million won ($2,250).

The use of Gemini and ChatGPT to cheat was also uncovered in three other qualification tests this year: a gas engineer exam in South Chungcheong and an industrial gas engineer exam in Ulsan, both in August, followed by a licensed real estate agent exam in Ulsan in October.

Proctors assigned to oversee the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) receive training on how to handle cheating at a high school in Sejong on Nov. 18. YONHAP

Despite mounting evidence that advances in generative AI were making exam cheating more sophisticated, the government sought to cut next year's budget for national qualification exams rather than increase funding.

The government submitted a budget proposal to the National Assembly that would cut funding for national qualification exams by 13.3 billion won, from 137.5 billion won this year to 124.2 billion won next year.

Only after the top scorer on the tax accountant qualification exam admitted to cheating earlier this month with AI did the government move to increase its anti-cheating budget by 18.2 billion won, at the urging of lawmakers on the National Assembly's Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee's budget subcommittee.

“The government has stood idly by since the first case was detected in 2024, and public trust in national qualification exams has been shaken to its core,” said Rep. Kim. “We must thoroughly hold the government accountable for its complacent response to a foreseeable crisis and swiftly establish preventive measures, including adequate budget allocations.”





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]