Photos of clothes with lots of buttons, shared on online community websites. SCREEN CAPTURE

Satirical AI images of swimsuit-clad test takers and electronics stores celebrating admissions have fueled criticism of the government's response.

From jackets covered in hundreds of buttons to students taking exams in swimsuits and diving helmets, social media users are mocking the government's new anticheating measures ahead of the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), questioning whether the heightened inspections are practical.

Photos of jackets and pants covered in buttons of various sizes circulated on online communities Wednesday, accompanied by a description that they are "Clothes that will get you taken away on exam day" and "Outfits banned from the college entrance exam."

The posts followed Prime Minister Han Seong-sook's announcement Tuesday of tougher measures to prevent AI-assisted cheating during the CSAT, which will be held Thursday.

Under the measures, all test-takers will be required to place their glasses on their desks for inspection before each exam session to check for AI-powered smart glasses. Exam supervisors will also require students to roll up both sleeves and will inspect their collars and buttons for concealed miniature cameras and other devices.

Stickers will be placed over every button on students' clothing, and supervisors will replace any stickers that fall off during the exam.

The government said the stickers were intended to prevent cheating using miniature cameras disguised as clothing buttons. But online commenters questioned whether supervisors could realistically inspect every button on students wearing clothes covered in buttons.

Some jokingly suggested that the government should "mass-produce standardized clothing and glasses for national exams," while another commenter argued that the stickers could simply be removed and reapplied, calling the measure "ridiculous."

An AI-generated image circulating on online community websites shows an outfit covered in buttons as an example of what students should not wear to the College Scholastic Ability Test exam site. SCREEN CAPTURE

"Shouldn't they bring in the military to keep electronic devices out and seal up every buttonhole?" one commenter wrote.

Another sarcastically predicted that the president would hold a press conference to celebrate the government's efforts to ensure exam fairness.

"The president will probably gather reporters and ask them to spread the word about how button stickers have ensured fairness in the college entrance exam," the commenter wrote.

Others proposed banning buttoned clothing altogether and requiring students to wear disposable aprons commonly used at restaurants during the exam.

"Will the exam even start on time with all the fuss over inspections and stickers?" one commenter asked.

"Just make everyone wear the same clothes they give you at Korean saunas," another commenter suggested.

An AI-generated image showing electronics stores in Seoul's Yongsan district celebrating students' college admissions results has also spread across online communities.

An AI-generated image circulating on online community websites shows electronics stores celebrating students' college admissions, satirizing the idea that stores selling cheating devices could take credit for students' academic success. SCREEN CAPTURE

The image shows a banner hanging outside a camera shop reading "70 students admitted to Seoul National University," while a computer assembly store across the street boasts of "48 students admitted to Seoul National University and students earning top grades in every subject."

The satirical image suggests that if AI-assisted cheating using sophisticated electronic devices becomes widespread, electronics stores rather than private academies could end up taking credit for students' academic success.

Other AI-generated images circulating online depict students taking exams in swimsuits and diving helmets, as well as exam officials conducting airport-style security screenings, searching students' bodies and checking for electronic devices.

The memes have drawn further criticism of the government's response to AI-assisted cheating.

"All these jokes are coming out because the government has no real solutions and keeps saying there's nothing it can do," one commenter wrote.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]