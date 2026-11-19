A public event to test the Korean-language skills of Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on the law school entrance exam, known as the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), is prepared at a studio in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Lee Jin-woo, the first person to earn a perfect score on the law school entrance exam, known as the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), was found dead in Seoul on Thursday, the day he had promised to dispel allegations of AI-assisted cheating by solving a college-entrance exam section on a livestream.

The case had become a focal point of a wave of AI cheating scandals that prompted tightened security at this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the national college entrance exam, and his death leaves the allegations against him unresolved.

Lee, aged 32, was found dead in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, at around 1:12 p.m., according to police and fire authorities. A short note believed to have been written by Lee was found, but it did not address the cheating allegations, police said. Police plan to determine the exact cause of death through a forensic examination and an autopsy.

Lee had said in several interviews and in a book he published that he once placed in the sixth to eighth tiers on the CSAT, which sorts test-takers into nine tiers, with 1 the highest. He said he later developed his own study method, earning admission to Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations through the 2024 CSAT and to Seoul National University’s dental school through the 2026 CSAT, held in November 2025. He drew wide attention after earning a perfect LEET score, but allegations that his sharp improvement was the result of AI-assisted cheating put him at the center of controversy.

Lee had pledged to prove his ability by solving the Korean language section of Thursday’s CSAT in real time. The IDA admissions research institute, which was organizing the verification, had prepared metal detector and ear endoscopy checks to rule out hidden devices. It planned to livestream Lee solving the Korean language section of this year’s CSAT on YouTube, followed by a Q. and A. session with a Korean language instructor. But Lee never showed up for the public verification.

“Lee’s phone has been turned off since [Wednesday],” the institute said after the event was called off, adding that it had asked police for help confirming that he was safe. Police received several missing-person reports from people concerned for his safety.

Test-takers head toward the exam site at Taejang High School in Suwon, Gyeonggi, to take the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). YONHAP

With Lee’s death and the canceled verification, suspicions have grown that he cheated on the 2024 and 2026 CSATs and the LEET, with some viewing his failure to appear as a tacit admission.

In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday, Lee had avoided giving clear answers about several allegations. These included signs on his LEET answer sheet that he had marked answers in the wrong rows and then corrected them, and claims by people around him that he had received suspicious private tutoring in life science just before the CSAT. He said he would address everything at Thursday’s verification.

Lee Jin-woo, the first person to achieve a perfect score on Korea's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), poses for a photo during an interview at the JoongAng Ilbo headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 8. KIM JONG-HO

Police said Thursday they will continue investigating the cheating allegations despite his death. “We will continue the investigation to establish the substantive truth,” police said.

Police received a criminal complaint filed by lawyer Park Eun-sun over the allegations and assigned the case to the financial crimes investigation team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. They have also applied for an order to preserve Lee’s answer booklet from last year’s CSAT, which is kept at Younghoon High School in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, as evidence.

“It is important to uncover the cheating methods and any accomplices,” Park, a lawyer at 2yoo law firm, said. “The investigation must continue.”

“Even if the subject of an investigation dies, the only thing lost is the authority to indict,” said Kwak Joon-ho, a lawyer at Law Firm Chung. “An investigation can still proceed to establish the facts.”

Other lawyers say the investigation may struggle to confirm additional evidence, methods or accomplices without even a basic statement from Lee.

“Even if the investigation continues, it will be difficult to get meaningful results without the statement of the person involved, which is the most crucial evidence,” said Jeong Joon-yeong, a lawyer at HMP Law.

Some test-takers are calling on the government to restore the credibility and fairness of major exams by any means necessary.

“The ‘Semu-nyangi’ and ‘LEET-nyangi’ cases confirmed that the state is failing to manage exams properly in the AI era and that the exams have lost credibility,” said a 22-year-old surnamed Lee who is preparing for the grade-7 national civil service exam. The two nicknames refer to the tax accountant exam cheating case and the LEET case. “If the government does not catch cheating on national exams, who will trust them and take them going forward?”





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY HAN CHAN-WOO, LEE GYU-RIM, KWAK JOO-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



