Applicants taking the essay-based entrance exam for the 2027 academic year at Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, wear aprons distributed to prevent cheating using AI on Nov. 21. KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY

Students who streamed out of a university essay exam in Seoul on Saturday morning were carrying an unusual souvenir: disposable aprons handed out to stop them from cheating.

The humanities essay exam at Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, ended around 11 a.m. with the wind chill at minus 3 degrees Celsius (27 degrees Fahrenheit). The scene is a familiar one each year, but the disposable aprons were a first.

"I took the test wearing a white disposable apron like the ones restaurants give out," said 19-year-old Ko Joon-hyeok, holding up his apron outside the exam hall. "I turned off my electronic devices myself and put them in my bag, and there was no separate glasses inspection."

"It felt like they were paying attention, like filming the exam room with a camcorder, but they only checked glasses with the naked eye, and [unlike the national college entrance exam, the College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT] they didn't hand out writing instruments, which was disappointing," said another test-taker, 19-year-old Park Seo-joon.

Outside Korea University's natural sciences essay exam the same day, 50-year-old Kim Se-eun, a parent, voiced her frustration.

"My child has poor eyesight and thick lenses, so I worried they'd get flagged in the AI glasses inspection and even thought about changing the frames. My child also wore clothes without buttons," Kim said. "After preparing for the exam for so long, I feel angry and helpless about this AI cheating situation."

Universities held their own admission exams, including essay tests, on Saturday and Sunday, the first weekend after a CSAT held amid unprecedented fears of AI-assisted cheating. Those fears spiked days before the national exam, when the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted to cheating with a miniature camera and AI.

Along with Kyung Hee and Korea University, 14 major universities held essay exams this weekend, including Sungkyunkwan, Sogang, Dongguk and Sookmyung Women's University, according to admissions consultancy firm Jinhaksa.

Essay exams are one of the main ways Korean universities select students through early admissions, alongside school records and interviews.





Each school, its own rules

Smart glasses atop a math exam at an eyewear shop in Seoul on Nov. 17. NEWS1







Unlike the CSAT, each university runs its own exam, so anticheating measures varied from school to school.

Kyung Hee gave aprons to all of its roughly 35,000 applicants to prevent them from attaching miniature cameras to their clothing.

"In addition, we created and distributed a checklist so proctors could respond consistently, such as scanning bodies with metal detectors every time a test-taker returns from the restroom," a Kyung Hee representative said. Neither Kyung Hee nor Korea University shared their specific anticheating measures with test-takers, citing the risk that the information could be exploited.

On Wednesday, Sogang University listed wearable or concealable recording devices, including AI smart glasses, button cameras and camera pens, as banned items on its admissions office website. "Please refrain from wearing clothing with buttons on the top or sleeves to avoid being unnecessarily mistaken for cheating," the university said.

Sungkyunkwan University sent test-takers a text message on Thursday. "Only writing instruments provided by Sungkyunkwan University [a multifunction mechanical pencil and black ballpoint pen] may be used. Personal erasers may be brought but can be used only with the permission of a proctor," the message said. "No personal items or accessories, including earplugs, may be worn on the body, and analog watches may not be worn either."

Sookmyung Women's University posted a notice on its website on Tuesday saying, "Test-takers wearing glasses should tuck their hair behind their ears or secure it with hairpins."

Because many students sit for several university exams, sometimes more than one a day, test-takers said the different notice dates and formats were confusing.

"Each university sends a KakaoTalk message about the essay test, but it only says to check the website for precautions, and the details are all different, so it was a hassle to keep track," said a test-taker surnamed Noh, who took the Kyung Hee, Sungkyunkwan, Sogang and Sookmyung exams.

"I'm not going to cheat, so I think it doesn't matter if I don't memorize some of the guidelines," said a test-taker surnamed Kwon, who took exams for Kyung Hee, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Dongguk and Kwangwoon University. "But there were new things test-takers had to figure out, like Sungkyunkwan University banning earplugs and analogue watches that had been allowed before, so it was difficult."

Allegations of large-scale cheating using AI during midterm exams at Yonsei University have sparked controversy. Students are seen walking on the university’s Sinchon campus in Seodaemun District, Seoul, on Nov. 10. NEWS1

"All I can do is tell them to read the precautions carefully," said a representative of a major private academy who helped students prepare for the exams. "We just point out any unusual precautions at each university, so in effect, it's every student for themselves."

The Ministry of Education announced on Friday that it would respond actively. "We have shared major cases of smart device cheating caught on the CSAT with the 46 universities administering their own exams," the ministry said. "We will operate an emergency response team for cheating on university exams with the Korean Council for University Education [KCUE] and others." The team will run until the 2027 university exams end.

The KCUE said in a statement on Tuesday that cheating with smart devices on university exams would be met with measures as strict as those for the CSAT.

"Fairness in university admissions must not be compromised under any circumstances," a KCUE representative said. "We plan to discuss revising laws and school regulations so that those caught are barred from admission not only to the university concerned but also to other member universities for 10 years."





Worries spread to school exams

A smartphone displays an emergency alert sent to find examinees who did not turn in their smartphones during the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 19, outside a test center in Daegu. YONHAP

Anxiety is also growing over exams within schools. The government took the unusual step of sending emergency alerts during the CSAT to catch test-takers carrying phones, but parents' worries appear to be shifting to high school exams, which count toward students' school records.

A message on an online community for mothers in Seoul said, "Early admissions, where students get into university mainly based on school records, should be abolished." The message added, "Unlike the CSAT, school exams can't send things like emergency alerts, and since schools run them on their own, there's a high chance cheaters won't be caught."

Teachers' groups say the problem goes beyond what schools can handle on their own. "A national exam security center should be launched and operated to make all exam sites, from middle and high school exams to the CSAT and various national exams, zones where electronic device cheating is impossible," a representative from the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations said. "There are limits to teachers serving as proctors checking for cheating with the naked eye. A new assessment system suited to the AI era is also needed.





Calls for exam reform

The Korean Council for University Education building in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 14 NEWS1

With high-tech cheating caught on the CSAT and President Lee Jae Myung calling for a full overhaul of the national exam system, discussions on reforming the CSAT, including introducing essay-based questions, are drawing attention. The National Education Commission is also reviewing ways to expand essay-based assessments in school exams. Some within the commission have called for turning the CSAT into a pass-fail qualification exam and giving universities more authority to select students.

The commission reported a work plan to Lee in August centered on switching the CSAT to absolute grading and reviewing the introduction of essay-based questions, and it has held public deliberations, including debates with citizen committee members. But the commission is taking a cautious approach, as concerns over the fairness of AI grading remain unresolved and there are many other challenges, including the possibility of higher private education spending and heavier burdens on teachers.

"Introducing essay-based questions in the CSAT is not a problem that will be solved within one or two years," Cha Jeong-in, chairman of the commission, said during a parliamentary audit in October. "We are reviewing a plan to expand essay-based tests starting with school exams and implement them for a considerable period so that public education can be sufficiently prepared."





BY SPECIAL REPORTING TEAM [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]