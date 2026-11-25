Military personnel stand in formation as they pay tribute to the late Sgt. Ahn Gyu-tae during the handover of his remains in Hawaii on Nov. 23. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

The remains of Sgt. Ahn Gyu-tae, who was killed in action in 1967, were identified through DNA analysis and repatriated to Korea after being in storage in Hawaii.

Sgt. Ahn Gyu-tae was just 23 years old when he died at a field hospital in Vietnam on June 7, 1967, during the Vietnam War. After 59 years overseas, his remains are finally returning home to Korea.

A ceremony marking the repatriation of his remains was held at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Ahn, who was a corporal at the time of his death, was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

His remains were flown home from Hawaii aboard a specially dispatched Air Force C-130 transport aircraft. Minister of National Defense Kang Shin-chul presided over Wednesday’s ceremony, which included military honors such as an honor guard formation and the display of flags representing units that served in the Vietnam War.

This marks only the second repatriation of the remains of a Korean soldier killed in the Vietnam War, following that of Maj. Park Woo-sik in 2002.

Ahn enlisted in August 1965 and was assigned to the Army's 9th Infantry Division before being deployed to Vietnam in August the following year. As a member of the 11th Company of the 28th Regiment, Ahn participated in several military operations between October 1966 and May 1967, including a large-scale offensive against Viet Cong forces aimed at linking two Korean infantry divisions and securing a major coastal highway.

In June 1967, Ahn sustained a penetrating gunshot wound to the abdomen while searching a cave during a military operation in the mountainous region of Tuy Hoa in south-central Vietnam. He was evacuated to a military field hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Late Sgt. Ahn Gyu-tae MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

The Korean government attempted to repatriate his remains aboard a U.S. military C-130B transport aircraft on June 9, 1967, but the aircraft crashed into a marsh 19.3 kilometers (12 miles) east of Saigon, leaving his remains unaccounted for. All his family received was a notice of his death and samples of his hair and fingernails that he had left behind in case he was killed in action.

Local Vietnamese residents recovered the remains of 12 individuals from the crash site on two separate occasions in 1992 and 1994 and handed them over to the U.S. government.

Ahn's remains, along with those of U.S. military personnel, were subsequently transferred to what is now the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in Hawaii.

In April this year, the DPAA identified remains that could belong to Ahn through a project to examine unidentified remains held in storage for years. Working with the Korean Defense Ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification, the DPAA confirmed his identity by comparing DNA from the remains with that of his son.

"We will continue efforts to recover and identify remains through cooperation between Korea and the United States to return to their families the heroes who answered the nation's call and gave their lives fulfilling their duties as soldiers," the Defense Ministry said.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]