Attendees bow beside flowers during a ceremony marking the 38th anniversary of the KAL 858 crash at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Nov. 29, 2025. NEWS1

Korea's Foreign Ministry and Coast Guard has sent its first official team to Myanmar to assess recovering KAL Flight 858's wreckage and the remains of 115 victims from the crash site.

The government has sent a team to Myanmar to inspect the site of a Korean Air Lines (KAL) passenger jet crash in 1987 following a North Korean bombing, officials said Wednesday.

The team, comprising officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Korea Coast Guard, as well as divers and vessel operators, left for Myanmar last week and is conducting an on-site inspection of waters believed to contain the wreckage of KAL Flight 858, according to government officials.

Based on the findings, the government plans to assess the feasibility of recovering the wreckage and victims' remains, they added.

It marks the first time the Korean government has conducted an on-site investigation of the suspected crash site, despite previous private-sector efforts to access or investigate the area.

The flight, en route from Baghdad to Seoul, exploded over waters near Myanmar on Nov. 29, 1987, killing all 115 passengers and crew members aboard. None of the 115 victims' remains have been recovered.

Korea's then-state security agency concluded that two North Korean agents, including Kim Hyon-hui, carried out the bombing.

A subsequent reinvestigation under the former Roh Moo-hyun administration, completed in October 2007, upheld the conclusion, while the victims' families have continued to call for a full investigation, citing the lack of physical evidence beyond Kim's testimony.

The mission follows years of consultations between Korea and Myanmar on the subject, which began around 2019. Plans for the inspection were delayed amid political instability in Myanmar, including the 2021 military coup, the officials said.





Yonhap