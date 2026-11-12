Actor Kim Seung-woo accused of taking 22 million won, denies theft

Actor Kim Seung-woo, who was elected president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation, speaks ahead of his inauguration ceremony in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 13, 2025. LIM HYUN-DONG

The actor says he returned 22 million won ($16,500) taken from an acquaintance’s wallet as a prank, while police review a theft complaint.

Actor Kim Seung-woo has been accused of stealing 22 million won ($16,500) from an acquaintance’s wallet, though his side says he took the money as a prank and later returned it.

The acquaintance filed a theft complaint against Kim with the Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul in July, local outlet Ilyo Shinmun reported Thursday. The complainant, who is serving a prison sentence for economic crimes at Gwangju Correctional Institution, was reportedly questioned by police at the prison in August.

In the complaint, the acquaintance alleged that Kim secretly took 22 million won in cash and checks from their wallet at an adult entertainment bar in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, in October 2021.

The complainant, who said they had invested in “The Driver” (2022), a drama Kim directed, said they had briefly stepped away while drinking with the production crew and actors and later discovered the money missing from their wallet.

The complainant told police that hosts at the bar said they had seen Kim take money out of the wallet. The complainant also claimed Kim apologized by phone the next day but did not return the money.

Kim’s side acknowledges taking the money but denies that it was theft.

“He hid it as a prank in a place where many people were present and then gave it back,” Kim’s legal representative said. “He has repaid more than that amount in full.”

Kim’s side has reportedly submitted records of bank transfers to the complainant after the incident to investigators. The complainant countered that the transfers were repayments of the original investment, promised returns and a personal loan, and had nothing to do with the stolen money.

“We believe the complainant is making false claims or has a faulty memory,” Kim’s side said, denying the allegation.

A police official confirmed that a complaint had been filed against Kim but said, “We cannot confirm anything else.”

Kim Seung-woo is a veteran actor, best known for the hit 2009 spy drama “Iris” and “Miss Ripley” (2011).





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



