Accomplices in North Korean hackers' 7 billion won gambling scheme face verdicts

Investigators say the group promoted low-cost gambling software on X and Telegram while funneling at least 7 billion won to North Korean hackers.

Three accomplices of a man who sold online gambling sites and related services developed by North Korean hackers and transferred 30 percent of the proceeds to them are set to receive their first-trial verdicts Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court will deliver verdicts for two men in their 40s who were detained and indicted on charges of violating the National Security Act by communicating and meeting with North Koreans, as well as establishing illegal gambling operations, and a man in his 50s charged only with establishing illegal gambling operations. The Prosecution Service sought prison terms of five and three years for the two men in their 40s and two years for the man in his 50s.

The three were indicted in June as accomplices of a man surnamed Kim, who contacted North Korean hackers to develop gambling sites and distribute them in South Korea. Kim was sentenced to five years in prison by an appeals court in May on charges including violations of the National Security Act. His sentence was finalized after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's security investigation unit continued tracking Kim's accomplices after arresting him in 2023. The man for whom prosecutors sought a five-year prison term is Kim's younger brother, while the other two are Kim's acquaintances who had each been living in Weihai, China.

The three joined the operation at different times beginning in 2019 at Kim's request to "help promote and distribute gambling sites in [South] Korea," investigators found.

A central issue at the trial of the two men facing National Security Act charges was whether they knew the hackers were North Korean and recognized that their interactions could threaten national security.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that the defendants could clearly have identified the hackers as North Korean because text messages sent by the hackers contained North Korean vocabulary. Terms used included sonjeonhwa, the North Korean word for mobile phone, as well as North Korean pronunciations of other words, such as peji for page, oyu for error and rimsi version for temporary version.

Kim had previously been convicted of selling an automated gaming program developed by hackers from North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau to earn foreign currency. He sold the program, designed to automatically play local online games, for 7 million won ($5,240) in 2009. In 2012, he received a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 18 NEWS1

Kim went to China in 2016, where he was introduced through personal connections to hackers from North Korea's General Bureau 313, an organization under the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Bureau 313 operates branches across China, earning foreign currency through software development services while also serving as a base for cyberoperations targeting South Korea, including distributed denial-of-service attacks.

After the visit, Kim commissioned the hackers to develop gambling programs, including a mobile version of the slot machine game Sea Story, also known as Bada Iyagi.

Kim conspired with the hackers to sell gambling software and related services in South Korea, promising to transfer 30 percent of the proceeds to them. The services included gambling programs developed by the hackers, as well as website maintenance, technical support and security management.

Investigators found that at least 7 billion won of the 23.5 billion won in illicit proceeds earned by Kim and his accomplices was transferred to the North Korean hackers.

At Kim's request, the three accomplices promoted the gambling software solutions developed by the hackers on X and Telegram, advertising that they "provide the best development services." They also reportedly emphasized that the fees were relatively low because the software had been developed by North Korean hackers.





BY KIM SEONG-JIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]