Donated blood is kept in a storage unit at a Korean Red Cross blood center in southern Seoul on Oct. 20. NEWS1

Korea discards around 100,000 units of donated blood a year, yet the Korean Red Cross never properly examined why some blood centers kept losing blood to staff mistakes, a government audit found. One unit of blood is roughly one pint.

A total of 511,978 blood products were thrown away from 2021 through last year, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's corrective demands following its comprehensive audit of the Korean Red Cross.

Between 2.42 million and 2.63 million people donated blood each year during that period, and 6.17 million to 6.45 million blood products were made from their donations annually. Blood products are donated blood processed for use in transfusions or other treatment.

Disposals came to 95,943 in 2021, 128,559 in 2022, 100,186 in 2023, 92,016 in 2024 and 95,274 last year, or between 1.47 percent and 2.08 percent of the blood products made each year.

The audit found that disposal rates at some of the country's 15 blood centers stayed high year after year without proper oversight. One center produced the least blood in the country for five straight years, yet its disposal rate ranked in the top three every year. Its rate was the highest in the country in 2021, 2024 and last year.

Blood products were discarded for a range of reasons, including abnormal test results, clotting or contamination, expired storage periods, damaged blood bags and collections that fell short of or exceeded the required volume. At some centers, the same causes, rooted in inventory management or the blood collection process, stood out for five straight years.

Donated blood is kept in a storage unit at a Korean Red Cross blood center in southern Seoul on Oct. 20. NEWS1

Disposals caused by staff mistakes also kept recurring. Two blood centers ranked near the top for the share of disposals caused by staff error for four and three straight years, respectively.

Both centers carried out their own inspections, but the Red Cross headquarters conducted no separate review and never analyzed the causes.

Under the Blood Management Act and related regulations, blood centers must immediately discard any unsuitable blood they find and report the results to the health minister every year. The Red Cross headquarters, however, did no more than compile each center's disposal figures and pass them on to the ministry.

A shelf in a blood storage unit sits empty at a Korean Red Cross blood center in southern Seoul on Oct. 20. NEWS1

The lapses have drawn calls for reform at a time when blood supplies keep running short. Reserves of red blood cell products fell below the recommended level of five days' supply on 191 of the 273 days from January to September this year, or 70 percent.

The ministry issued an institutional warning to the Korean Red Cross for failing to manage blood product disposals. The ministry also ordered the organization to focus its oversight on blood centers with high disposal rates or recurring causes, analyze why and come up with improvements.

The Korean Red Cross did not submit any comment on the audit findings.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]