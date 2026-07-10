Aaron icebreaker to set off on mission to collect data on Arctic shipping routes 

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Finance Ministry to hit 4 European nations with antidumping tariffs on PVC paste resin
Seoul will impose duties between 25 percent and 32 percent on the shipments of the substance from Germany, France, Norway and Sweden through August 2031.
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Korea Inc. spots an opening as Washington cuts China out of U.S. car, steel market
Korean companies are expanding infrastructure in the United States with the Donald Trump administration's attempt to reshore strategic resources.
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SK hynix posts largest-ever U.S. IPO by a foreign company
The chipmaker set its ADR offering at $149 per share, raising about $26.5 billion in the largest-ever U.S. IPO by a foreign company.
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Korea's digital industry expands 9.3% in 2024
Korea’s digital industry grew 9.3 percent in 2024 to 1.4 quadrillion won as global AI investment and ICT exports lifted sales and digital adoption.