Aaron icebreaker to set off on mission to collect data on Arctic shipping routes 

Korea's only icebreaker, the Aaron, sails the sea in this undated photo. POLAR RESEARCH INSTITUTE

The ship, making its 17th journey through the polar region, will conduct research climate change and the seabed environment.

Korea's only icebreaker is set to kick off its 17th Arctic mission this week to conduct research and collect data for the future operation of Arctic shipping routes, a research institute said Friday.

The Araon will depart from the southwestern port of Gwangyang on Saturday for an 83-day mission to collect data essential for the development and operation of Arctic shipping routes, the state-run Korea Polar Research Institute said.

The icebreaker is scheduled to sail through key Arctic waters, including the Bering Sea, East Siberian Sea, Chukchi Sea and the Central Arctic Ocean, to investigate climate change and the seabed environment, while collecting data to support future Arctic shipping operations.

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The expedition marks the first mission under a joint project by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the institute to develop integrated forecasting technologies based on field observations for potential northern shipping route operations.

Korea has set a goal of opening a regular shipping route connecting the country with Europe through the Arctic region by 2030 under a broader government initiative aimed at transforming its southeastern region into a global maritime hub.





Yonhap