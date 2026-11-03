A year after APEC summit, Gyeongju builds on success with tourist initiatives, cultural preservation expertise

An event marking the first anniversary of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit takes place at Gyeongju APEC Memorial Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31. GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT

The gathering has proven to be a springboard for the city, which is capitalizing on its unique assets and making travel easier.

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — The 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted in the historic city of Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang was not just a gathering for world leaders and industry titans but an opportunity for the city to raise its global profile.

One year after the summit, the city has seized the opportunity to build on the legacy of the gathering, which brought together APEC leaders in Gyeongju for a series of multilateral and bilateral talks. It also brought together business executives from global tech companies such as Nvidia and top Korean conglomerates including Samsung and SK for the APEC CEO Summit Korea.

The historic city, home to cultural heritage from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.–A.D. 935), saw 1.16 million foreign tourists from January to September this year, a 19.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Gyeongju city government.

Building on its recent tourism boom, the city is seeking to sustain the momentum and attract more visitors through a series of projects to renovate and restore cultural sites and post-APEC summit initiatives that facilitate global dialogue.

Tourism is not the only sector that has seen lasting effects from the summit, and its results were celebrated through a series of events hosted by Gyeongju one year later.

On Saturday, crowds of people, including foreign visitors, gathered under clear autumn skies to enjoy an event marking the gathering's first anniversary, the "Gyeongju APEC Memorial Festa."

The event featured commemorative exhibitions highlighting key moments and achievements of the 2025 summit, including the newly opened APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting Memorial Hall, where visitors could revisit meetings between world leaders through photographs.

APEC's lasting touch

One year on, locals and tourists can see the venue of the summit and its outcome at the newly opened APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting Memorial Hall.

The hall, located inside the renamed Gyeongju APEC Memorial Park — formerly the Gyeongju Expo Grand Park — displays pictures of meetings between heads of state during the gathering, including Korean President Lee Jae Myung's bilateral summits with U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The new memorial Hall also features replicas of the actual venue and the bilateral meeting rooms used for the Korea-U.S. and Korea-China summits and multimedia content.

A replica of a Korea-U.S. and Korea-China summit venue used during the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is seen inside Gyeongju APEC Memorial Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in a photo shared by the Gyeongju city government on Nov. 2. GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT

Korea previously hosted the APEC summit in 2005, where the "Busan Declaration" was adopted, reaffirming the forum's commitment to achieving free and open trade and investment across the region.

Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young gathered with officials from the city and the North Gyeongsang provincial government at the park on Saturday afternoon to take part in the opening ceremony of the memorial hall as part of a series of events marking the first anniversary of the summit.

Saturday’s event brought together Korean politicians and foreign diplomats, including Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke Schnarbach and Timur Klardzheishvili, acting consul general of Russia in Busan.

“Last year, we hosted what we believe was the most successful APEC summit to date, showcasing the rich culture and capabilities of Korea and Gyeongju to the world,” Mayor Joo said. “The fact that Gyeongju, a relatively small provincial city, brought together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss shared prosperity and a sustainable future is a great pride for all of us. It also marked an important turning point in Gyeongju’s development into a more international city.”

Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young speaks during an event marking the first anniversary of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at Gyeongju APEC Memorial Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31. GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT

North Gyeongsang Council Chairman Kim Hee-soo also praised the successful hosting of the APEC summit.

“Building on the success of the APEC summit, I hope North Gyeongsang can use this memorial hall as a starting point to share its culture, arts and K-food with the world, offering enriching cultural experiences that people around the globe can enjoy,” Kim said.

Trot singer Park Ji-hyeon and K-pop girl group Rescene, whose member Zena is from Gyeongju, also took the stage to celebrate the opening of the memorial hall.

K-pop girl group Rescene speaks during an event marking the first anniversary of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at Gyeongju APEC Memorial Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31. GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT

Following the performance, attendees took part in the “Bomun Night Run with Wally,” choosing between a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) course around the Bomun area and a 5-kilometer route along the walking trails near Bomun Lake.

Post-APEC tourism boom

With international visitor numbers on the rise, Gyeongju is stepping up efforts to make the city more accessible to foreign travelers while developing new attractions to strengthen its appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

One of the city's initiatives has been improving public transportation information for tourists who do not speak Korean. While bus stop names are displayed in English, route maps posted at many stops also provide information in English, allowing foreign visitors to identify which buses serve major tourist attractions and plan their journeys more easily.

“We started posting bus route maps in English a year before the APEC summit,” Hwang Jeong-ju, director for public relations at the Gyeongju city government, said.

Bus route maps include English at a bus stop at Gyeongu Station in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. PAIK JI-HWAN

The English-language maps are particularly useful in a city where major cultural landmarks are spread across different areas, making public transportation an important option for visitors traveling between historic sites.

The initiative also reflects the city's efforts to accommodate independent international travelers who want to explore Gyeongju without relying on organized tours or Korean-language assistance.

Beyond improving transportation accessibility, Gyeongju is also preparing to expand its cultural tourism offerings, with plans to renovate existing heritage sites and develop new visitor facilities.

One of the planned projects is building an interactive visitor center dedicated to the Cheomseongdae Observatory, a seventh-century astronomical observatory among Gyeongju's best-known historic landmarks, according to the city government.

People walk past Cheomseongdae in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. PAIK JI-HWAN

The city also plans to restore the western section of the Silla royal palace site to showcase more of the city's heritage from its time of the Silla Kingdom.

On top of these projects, Gyeongju is seeking to relocate the Korea Heritage Service from Daejeon to the North Gyeongsang city as part of its efforts to strengthen its role as the country's hub of cultural heritage preservation and tourism.

Together, these initiatives reflect Gyeongju's efforts to sustain its tourism momentum by improving access to its historic landmarks and creating more opportunities for visitors to explore the city's cultural heritage.

Opportunities from the APEC legacy

Gyeongju is not just seeking more tourists following the APEC summit.

The city aims to become a venue for cultural cooperation, according to the city government, and has already taken action by hosting the World Gyeongju Forum from Oct. 8 to 9.

International experts from 28 countries joined the forum to discuss international cooperation in creative industries, cultural heritage preservation and ways to promote regional cultural assets globally.

The city aims to “establish the forum as a regular platform for sustainable international cooperation.”

Gyeongju also plans to build on the APEC Leaders’ "Gyeongju Declaration," which emphasizes not only the importance of trade and investment in fostering prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region but also the role of cultural and creative industries in driving economic growth.

As part of these efforts, the city government plans to open the Gyeongju APEC Diplomatic and Cultural Center (translated) by 2029. The facility will house a digital archive of APEC summit records and serve as a hub for international conferences, research on key APEC issues and training for future diplomatic professionals.

The summit last year introduced the city’s charm, cultural heritage and potential as a popular destination for international tourists.

Now, Gyeongju is seeking to establish itself as a hub for international cultural exchange and cooperation, building on assets generated by the summit.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]