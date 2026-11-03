A weekend in Gyeongju: Where ancient landmarks meet trendy cafes, autumn colors and local hotspots

Hwangnidan-gil, an area in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, is seen in this photo shared by the Gyeongju city government. GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT

A year after hosting the APEC summit, Gyeongju is drawing more international visitors to Hwangnidan-gil, Cheomseongdae, Woljeonggyo Bridge and Bulguksa Temple.

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — Hwangnidan-gil, a popular tourist district in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, lined with traditional tiled-roof restaurants and cafes, was bustling with foreign visitors alongside domestic tourists on Friday afternoon, marking one year since the city hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Long known for its cultural heritage dating back to the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), Gyeongju has gained greater international visibility since the end of the summit, adding to its longstanding appeal as a travel destination.

Gyeongju welcomed 1.16 million foreign visitors from January to September this year, up 19.6 percent from the same period last year, according to city data.

When this reporter visited the city's major landmarks on Friday and Saturday, tourists crowded historic sites and shopping streets, sampling local snacks, taking photos and browsing souvenir shops.

Hwangnidan-gil was particularly lively. Autumn foliage was also at its peak, with shades of red, orange and yellow spreading across the city's historic sites and streets.

Hwangnidan-gil

With its traditional Korean tiled roofs and pedestrian-friendly streets, the pedestrian-friendly area offers a blend of historic architecture and modern shops.

Lined with hanok (traditional Korean-style house) cafes and souvenir shops, Hwangnidan-gil blends traditional Korean architecture with modern culture. Nearly all shops in the area, including Starbucks, feature Korean tiled roofs, known as giwa.

A street in Hwangnidan-gil is seen in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. PAIK JI-HWAN

“Almost all of these tiled roofs date back decades; they were not built recently,” Hwang Jeong-ju, director for public relations at the Gyeongju city government, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Hwangnidan-gil consists of many alleys and a main street.

“To be honest, it’s a bit overwhelming how there are so many people on such a narrow street,” Myriam Boulanouar, a visitor from France, said about the main street. “I didn’t expect it to be so crowded or touristic.”

Boulanouar said learning the history of the Shilla period was what she enjoyed most about Gyeongju.

Visitors to the main street can enjoy local specialties such as Hwangnam Bread and 10-won Bread, a coin-shaped pastry filled with melted cheese.

Shops selling 10-won Bread had long lines. This reporter waited about 10 minutes before finally tasting one, which had a crispy, sweet exterior and a gooey cheese filling.

Other visitors shopped for beauty products at an Olive Young store in the heart of the main street, which has embraced Gyeongju’s charm, housed in a hanok building with a tiled roof.

A person walks into an Olive Young store in Hwangnidan-gil in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. PAIK JI-HWAN

The store drew attention during last year's APEC summit when former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stopped by to purchase Korean beauty products and later shared photos of her purchases on Instagram.

Cheomseongdae and Woljeonggyo Bridge

At the end of Hwangnidan-gil's main street, the entrance to eastern Gyeongju’s archaeological area begins.

Cheomseongdae, an ancient astronomical observatory built in the seventh century, stands in this area. The landmark observatory is one of Gyeongju’s most photographed sites.

People walk past Cheomseongdae in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. PAIK JI-HWAN

With mountains in the background, photos taken in front of the observatory capture both Gyeongju’s history and natural surroundings.

“We’ve seen online the historical significance, and we just wanted to check it out,” John Koehler of the United States said. “It was also something like not as urban. I feel like it’s fun to see the countryside, the nature.”

Just a 10-minute walk from Cheomseongdae lies another landmark: Woljeonggyo Bridge.

Woljeonggyo Bridge in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, is seen in this photo shared by the Gyeongju city government. GYEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT

Originally built in 760, the bridge connected key parts of the ancient city and showcased the kingdom’s wealth and building skills. The original bridge was destroyed over time and rebuilt in 2018. Today, the bridge features colored lights at night.

“Woljeonggyo Bridge sees more tourists at night,” Hwang said. “They enjoy the night view and then go get a meal or drink.”

The night view has also attracted many foreign tourists.

“Woljeonggyo Bridge was very pretty at night; it was my favorite so far,” Mariam Mueller of Switzerland, who visited Gyeongju with her friends, said.

Bulguksa Temple

As Buddhism became Silla's official religion during the reign of King Beopheung (r. 514-540), representations of the religion remain visible in Gyeongju today, notably at Bulguk Temple.

The temple reflects Silla’s devotion to Buddhism while also showcasing advanced craftsmanship and artistic sensibilities.

Bulguk Temple is seen in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31. PAIK JI-HWAN

The well-preserved traditional temple draws in many travelers. On Saturday, when this reporter visited, many tourist guides explained the site's significance to international tourists in English.

“I would say the architecture mesmerizes me,” Jeuasankar Nandini of India said about the temple. “The view is so good, and the weather as well. Everything is perfect.”





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]