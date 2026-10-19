'A true firefighter': Lt. Kim Jin-seok remembered at tear-filled funeral

Firefighters mourn as a eulogy is delivered at the funeral service for Lt. Kim Jin-seok, who died last week from injuries suffered while battling a blaze at a Bucheon factory, at Bucheon Gymnasium in Gyeonggi on Oct. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Nearly 3,000 people attended the late firefighter’s funeral after he died battling a Bucheon factory fire, as Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae renewed her apology.

The funeral service for Lt. Kim Jin-seok, the firefighter who died last week from injuries suffered while battling a blaze at a Bucheon factory, was held in Gyeonggi on Monday, a somber event filled with tears from fellow colleagues.

The funeral, officiated by the Gyeonggi provincial government, was attended by approximately 3,000 people, including Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae, who chaired the funeral committee, Bucheon Mayor Cho Yong-ik and fellow firefighters who paid their final respects.

Kim, who worked as a firefighter for 11 years, died in the line of duty while battling to put out a blaze at a factory in Bucheon on Friday. He is survived by his wife, an assistant teacher at a children’s daycare center, and a daughter who is set to start elementary school next year.

Park Jun-seong, a firefighter at the Bucheon Fire Station, read a eulogy for Kim, his voice choked with tears. The late fire lieutenant’s wife was seen weeping while their daughter, sitting beside her, gazed at her father’s portrait.

"Lt. Kim was a true firefighter who remained at his post and fulfilled his duties even in the face of extreme danger,” Choo also shed tears while delivering a eulogy. “We will never forget this heavy burden and do our utmost to improve working conditions, treatment and equipment to ensure the life and safety of every single firefighter.”

Kim was posthumously awarded the Okjo Order of Service Merit, granted by the president for outstanding meritorious service to public officials.

At 11:12 a.m., the funeral procession carrying Kim’s remains departed from the gymnasium as fellow firefighters bid their final farewells with a formal salute. The funeral procession headed to Bucheon Fire Station and the Ojeong 119 Safety Center, where he had served until his final moments, to receive a final send-off from his colleagues before he was laid to rest at the Seoul National Cemetery in southern Seoul.

Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae attends the funeral service for Lt. Kim Jin-seok, the firefighter who died last week from injuries suffered while battling a blaze at a Bucheon factory, at Bucheon Gymnasium in Gyeonggi on Oct. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Choo apologized later Monday for describing firefighting services as a "fiscal drain" on local government budgets ahead of the Bucheon factory fire, which drew much public backlash

"I sincerely apologize to all the firefighters who were hurt by my recent remarks,” Choo said, bowing her head during a parliamentary audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government in Suwon, Gyeonggi, referring to her remarks. "I value the dedication of firefighters more than anyone else. I will pay closer attention to the safety and working conditions of our firefighters."

Last Tuesday, Choo, during a parliamentary audit, said while discussing local government finances and the budget for firefighters that "the fire service seems to be the most troublesome financial drain on our budget." She initially apologized on Saturday while visiting Kim's memorial altar, but her remarks drew further backlash for appearing insincere.

During the audit, the opposition People Power Party (PPP) slammed Choo’s apology, while the ruling Democratic Party defended her.

“To suggest at a parliamentary audit that the fire service budget ‘drains’ public finances is something that should never have been uttered,” PPP Rep. Kim Eun-hye said during the audit. “I urge you to offer a public apology, not for the sake of political strife, but for the sake of the people’s livelihoods.”





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]