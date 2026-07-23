A rocky river

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One last drenching? Monsoon rains to linger through the weekend.
Scattered downpours will continue across central Korea through Sunday and Monday as the rainy season comes to a close, but extreme heat will follow.
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Oh Se-hoon appeals ruling that could strip him of Seoul mayor post
The mayor has appealed a court ruling over illegal political funds that, if upheld, would cost him his office.
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Oh Se-hoon faces his biggest political crisis after guilty verdict
The Seoul mayor plans to appeal after a court fined him for violating the Political Funds Act, a ruling that could end his mayoralty and presidential hopes if upheld.
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Foreign tourists increasingly flock to Seoul's markets, hiking spots
Foreign visitors are increasingly heading to Seoul’s traditional markets and hiking trails, with Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Mount Acha posting some of the biggest gains.