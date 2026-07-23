A rocky river

Sediment from recent torrential rains leaves the Han River visibly muddied as seen from Seoul Sky in southern Seoul.

Korea Desk
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The Han River, seen from Seoul Sky at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is muddied by sediment washed downstream following recent torrential rains on July 23.

The Han River, seen from Seoul Sky at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is muddied by sediment washed downstream following recent torrential rains on July 23. [NEWS1]

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