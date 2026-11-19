Students study for the College Scholastic Ability Test, or s uneung , at a high school in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Korea caught 98 test-takers cheating on the 2026 CSAT after tightening anti-cheating measures over AI and smart-device concerns, including emergency phone alerts.

A total of 98 test-takers were caught cheating on this year's national college entrance exam Thursday, the Ministry of Education said, as authorities tightened anti-cheating measures following a recent AI cheating scandal.

Of the 98 individuals, 49 were caught after the government sent emergency disaster alert messages to mobile phones nationwide as part of strengthened anti-cheating measures for this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), according to the ministry.

The emergency alerts, which are designed to reach nearly all mobile phones nationwide and sound a loud alarm even when devices are muted, were sent three times during the exam.

The alerts were introduced as an anti-cheating measure to expose test-takers who had failed to turn in their mobile phones before the exam as required.

A total of 44 test-takers were caught in connection with electronic devices, including 5 cases of smart device use during the test, the ministry said.

They included one case involving smart glasses, one in which a test-taker possessed a miniature camera and wireless earphones, and one in which a smartphone was used to photograph the exam paper.

"Those caught cheating through the use of smart devices will face stricter penalties," Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said during a press briefing.

A student places a sticker over a button on their clothing at a high school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

All electronic devices were banned from exam rooms, with test-takers permitted to bring in only pencils.

Officials checked every pair of glasses worn by test-takers for hidden cameras, while buttons on clothing were covered with stickers to block miniature cameras.

The government has said it seeks to ban those caught cheating from taking the exam again for 10 years and offer rewards of up to 100 million won ($75,000) for reports of misconduct.

The strengthened anti-cheating measures came amid growing concerns over the use of AI in national exams, following the admission by this year's certified tax accountant exam top scorer that he had cheated with the help of AI and digital devices.

The concerns were further heightened by allegations that a man who earned a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) had used AI to cheat. The man was found dead at a motel in Seoul earlier in the day.

The CSAT is the culmination of years of rigorous study for many students and is widely seen as a major life event in Korea, where university admission can heavily influence career prospects.





Yonhap