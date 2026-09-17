9 sent to prosecution for alleged extortion targeting foreigners in Yangsan, Gimhae

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Customs catches more than 5,000 illegal imports of weight-loss drugs through August
Korea Customs Service authorities detected 5,030 attempted illegal imports of Wegovy, Mounjaro and similar drugs through August of this year, a huge spike over the 1,189 cases found in all of 2025.
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Over 20 million Koreans prescribed medical narcotics in 2024
Nearly 100 million prescriptions were issued in 2024, raising concerns over brief consultations, telemedicine and weak oversight.
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Korean Catholic Church voices 'deep concerns' over abortion pill plan
Korea’s Catholic bishops called on the government to reconsider phased access to abortion pills and strengthen support for pregnant women.
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Special counsel team raids election watchdog in probe into ballot shortages
A special counsel team searched the National Election Commission and eight other sites in its investigation of ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.