9 sent to prosecution for alleged extortion targeting foreigners in Yangsan, Gimhae

The logo of the Korean National Police Agency is seen inside the agency building in western Seoul on Aug. 4. YONHAP

Police say suspects in Yangsan and Gimhae targeted foreign nationals riding unregistered motorcycles, exploiting fears of being reported.

Police have referred nine individuals to the prosecution on suspicion of intimidating and extorting money from foreign nationals operating unregistered motorcycles in Yangsan and Gimhae in South Gyeongsang, local authorities said Thursday.

According to the Yangsan Police Station, two suspects allegedly extorted about 2 million won ($1,450) from foreign riders on 24 occasions between June and July by threatening to report them to police. They actually did so when victims claimed they had no money.

The suspects apparently targeted foreigners, knowing they would not be reported to the police as the victims feared their own undocumented status or operation of unregistered motorcycles would be exposed.

Similarly, seven teenagers in Gimhae were transferred to the prosecution on suspicion of intimidating foreign motorcyclists without license plates, such as by kicking their vehicles, in September 2025 and June 2026, according to the Gimhae Seobu Police Station.

Police noted, however, that no money was taken as the victims fled in fear or struggled to understand the teenagers due to language barriers.

"We will strictly crack down on crimes that exploit the vulnerable status of foreign nationals," a police official said.





Yonhap