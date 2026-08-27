9 Koreans remain missing, 9 others safely evacuated as Seoul dispatches rapid-response team to Nepal following flood

Lim Sang-woo, center, head of Korea's Disaster Response Team, speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Aug. 27 before the team heads to Nepal to support search and rescue efforts for nine Koreans who remain unaccounted for following massive flooding in the country. KIM KYEONG-ROK

The Korean government pledged $1 million in humanitarian aid as search efforts continue for nine Koreans who went missing after the mudslide hit a dam construction site.

Nine Korean employees of Korea South-East Power (KOEN) and Doosan Enerbility who were working at a dam construction site in Nepal remained unreachable Thursday, a Foreign Ministry official said, while a separate group of nine stranded nearby since Wednesday’s flood was airlifted by Nepali military helicopter to a safe area over four flights.

The evacuees were taken to a location closer to the construction site rather than Kathmandu and were expected to reach the capital on Friday.

A Doosan Enerbility site manager chose to remain at the site until local Nepali employees at the same location were also evacuated, along with two Korean embassy officials.

Officials said the group had been sheltering at a “power house” at the time of the disaster. The facility was a work site and dormitory mainly used by local staff, built on higher ground away from the river and undamaged by the flood, though cut off by washed-out roads. It had food and water, and the group was reported to be in good health.

The nine who are still unreachable, by contrast, had been staying in a Korean staff dormitory that sat directly in the flood's path and is believed to have been swept away.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun spoke by phone Thursday afternoon with his Nepali counterpart, Shisir Khanal, to request cooperation in the search.

Khanal briefed him on the scale of the damage and Nepal's response in Rasuwa district.

Cho offered condolences to the Nepali people and to the families of those killed or affected by the flood, and said Korea would provide $1 million in humanitarian aid through international organizations in Nepal.

He added that President Lee Jae Myung, at an emergency meeting that afternoon, had ordered officials to mobilize every available means for the search, and that Korea was also reviewing the deployment of its Korea Disaster Relief Team — a separate, broader humanitarian unit that would require Nepal's consent.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, presides over a meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Aug. 27, after nine South Koreans were unaccounted for and 10 others were stranded following a massive flood in Nepal. NEWS1

The two ministers agreed to stay in close contact on both the search and Nepal's recovery.

A separate 11-member government rapid-response team — four officials from the Foreign Ministry, five firefighters and two police officers, led by Lim Sang-woo, the ministry’s representative for overseas nationals’ protection and consular affairs — departed for Nepal on Thursday afternoon.

“We will do our best to ensure a swift and safe search and rescue operation for our nationals,” Lim said before leaving.

"We will do our best to ensure a swift and safe search and rescue operation for our nationals," Lim said before leaving.

During the emergency meeting, President Lee stressed that the lives and safety of the missing Korean people are in a "very grave situation," and called for close coordination with the Nepali government "through every diplomatic channel." He asked officials to look into what support Korea could offer Nepal and instructed them to check whether any additional Korean nationals had been affected.

He noted that washed-out roads and bridges and poor communications were complicating access to the site, and offered condolences to Nepal over the disaster.

A drone view shows mud covering buildings and property following devastating floods at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Aug. 27. REUTERS/YONHAP

Wednesday's flood, which struck around 9 a.m. along the Bhotekoshi River near the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China before surging into the Trishuli River, has become one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in years.

Nepali authorities said the death toll had climbed to around 165 by Thursday.

Nepal's Tourism Board said 644 tourists remained missing as of Thursday noon, including 517 foreign nationals.

Roads, bridges and several other hydropower projects in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts were also damaged, complicating access for rescuers.

Amid that broader toll, Korea's Foreign Ministry said no Korean tourists — of the roughly 20,000 who visit Nepal each year — have been reported missing, though the ministry said it is continuing to check for any additional nationals who may be affected.

Doosan Enerbility Vice Chairman Jung Yeon-in and Yoon Jang-hyun, head of KOEN's new growth division, also flew to Nepal on Thursday to join the response.

"We will work closely with the relevant authorities and do everything we can to rescue our employees who remain out of contact," Jung told reporters before departure.

Yoon said the project's upper weir was more than 90 percent destroyed, and the base camp that had housed construction workers was about 90 percent lost, though the underground power station was not believed to have been buried. Construction had been 84 percent complete before the flood.

The project under construction, Upper Trishuli-1, is a $647 million venture on the Trishuli River about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) north of Kathmandu. At 216 megawatts, it was set to become Nepal's largest power plant, supplying more than a tenth of the country's electricity.

KOEN holds a 50 percent stake and leads the investment and local development. Doosan Enerbility is building the plant and supplying equipment, including turbines.

Completion had originally been targeted for the end of this year.

Development began in 2011, and the project has weathered previous disruptions, including a 2015 earthquake that damaged access roads and injured a Korean worker, as well as flooding in both 2024 and 2025.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]