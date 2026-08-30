81% of young Koreans, 58% of young Japanese respondents want to get married: Survey

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Korea employs helicopters for second day to search for missing nationals in Nepal
Two helicopters are scheduled to be used: one chartered by the government's rapid response team, and the other by Doosan Enerbility.
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Seoul raises a stink after Namsan shower is used as toilet
The city has asked people to use the facilities, originally installed to allow exercisers to freshen up, for their intended purpose.
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Musinsa subsidiary 29CM's data breach affects 159,000 customers
In 21,011 cases, consumers' names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery information were leaked together.
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In a Nepali town buried in mud, families search for names and relief
Survivors hoping for news of relatives lost in the flood scour missing persons lists while awaiting news and hoping for more government support.