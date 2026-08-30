81% of young Koreans, 58% of young Japanese respondents want to get married: Survey

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, also the chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry, gives opening remarks at a meeting of a Korea-Japan committee on tackling low birthrates in Sendai, Japan, on Aug. 30. KOREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

The poll was conducted among 2,000 Koreans and 2,000 Japanese nationals aged 20 to 39 from June to July, according to a bilateral committee tasked with tackling low birthrates and aging societies.

More than 80 percent of young Koreans are interested in marriage compared to just 57.6 percent of their Japanese counterparts, a survey showed on Sunday.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 Koreans and 2,000 Japanese nationals aged 20 to 39 from June to July and found that 81.4 percent of the surveyed Koreans were interested in marriage, according to a bilateral committee tasked with promoting regional growth and tackling low birthrates and aging societies.

The committee was launched during a Korea-Japan summit last year and is co-headed by the chiefs of each country’s chamber of commerce and industry.

According to the survey, 18.6 percent of Koreans and 42.4 percent of Japanese respondents had no interest in ever getting married.

As the ideal number of children, two was the most popular choice among Koreans at 52.6 percent, followed by one at 17 percent and three or more at 7.3 percent.

Among Japanese participants, two was the most popular response at 28.9 percent, followed by three or more at 12.2 percent and one at 9.4 percent.

Regarding conditions for marriage, the most popular answer was one’s own and their spouse’s employment and income stability at 51.8 percent among Koreans and 41.1 percent among Japanese respondents.





Yonhap