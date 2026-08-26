8 Koreans missing, 10 stranded in Nepal floods

The Korean government has also set up an emergency unit in response to the situation, and President Lee Jae Myung ordered a team to be dispatched to Nepal as soon as possible.

Eight Koreans have become unreachable and 10 stranded after flash floods struck Nepal, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

“We lost contact with eight Korean employees of Korea South-East Power and Doosan Enerbility — who were working on the construction of a hydropower plant in the Rasuwa region — after the area was flooded on Wednesday morning,” the ministry said.

Heavy rainfall caused floods in Bagmati in north-central Nepal, according to Reuters and other reports. The affected area is about 120 kilometers (74 miles) north of the capital, Kathmandu.

It noted that the Nepali government has dispatched a rescue team comprising military and police personnel to the affected site.

“The Nepali government has sent a helicopter to rescue another 10 Korean employees of Doosan Enerbility who remain stranded in the area,” the ministry added.

The Korean Embassy in Nepal notified the Nepali government immediately after learning that eight Korean nationals had become unreachable and requested a swift and extensive search-and-rescue operation. The embassy also dispatched a consular official to the scene.

The Korean government has also set up an emergency response unit headed by the foreign minister.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung ordered an all-out response and a joint response team from the Foreign Ministry, National Fire Agency and National Police Agency to be dispatched to Nepal as soon as possible.

“Please mobilize every available resource to search for and rescue missing people, with the lives and safety of Koreans as the top priority,” President Lee ordered after being briefed on the situation, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

“Work closely with the Nepali government and local authorities, provide full support to the families of the missing, ensure the safety of Koreans in the area and do everything possible to prevent further harm,” Lee said.

A total of 384 travelers, including 291 foreign nationals, were reported missing in the floods in Nepal on Wednesday, according to Reuters.





Update, Aug. 26, 2026: Information about the flood and number of travelers missing added.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]