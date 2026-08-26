70,000 adults go missing every year in Korea — 99% of cases are closed without proper investigation

Police tape is set up on Aug. 25 near the site in Jeju Police tape is set up on Aug. 25 near the site on Jeju Island, where the body of Jang Mi-ran was found 104 days after she went missing. NEWS1

A Jeju woman’s death has renewed scrutiny of laws that let police close most adult disappearance cases without a formal investigation.

Nearly 70,000 adults go missing in Korea every year, but over 99 percent of those cases were closed in 2025 without proper investigation or search — a loophole that lawmakers across the political spectrum have tried, and failed, to fix more than 10 times over the past decade. As police handling of the disappearance of Jang Mi-ran draws scrutiny, the political establishment is now facing its own share of blame for leaving that gap unaddressed.

Under current law, the definition of "missing persons" is limited to children under 18, people with intellectual or other mental disabilities, people on the autism spectrum and people with dementia. Missing adults who do not fall into these categories are instead administratively classified as "runaways" under National Police Agency regulations. Police still accept reports, but such cases do not carry the same mandatory investigative powers — including location tracking, DNA comparisons and warrantless access to CCTV footage — that automatically apply to legally defined missing persons.

Because of this labeling, "unlike missing children cases, where police move immediately to investigate and search, adult disappearances can miss the golden hour for rescue or investigation," said Lee Yoon-ho, an emeritus professor of police administration at Dongguk University.

Adult disappearances totaled 70,814 last year. Yet 99.7 percent of cases in 2025 were closed without investigation or search.

"Most are closed because the person's whereabouts were confirmed or they returned home voluntarily," a police official said. Still, 931 adults reported missing last year were later found dead, not involved in accidents or violent crime.

Lawmakers have introduced more than 10 bills over the past decade to mandate investigations and searches for missing adults. The goal is to expand the legal definition of "missing person" to include adults, enabling location tracking, DNA comparison with family members and CCTV access without a warrant, among other measures meant to close the gap.

The first such bill came in 2015, but because most adults who go missing have left home voluntarily, expanding the law to cover them raised concerns about invading their privacy and wasting police resources — issues lawmakers were expected to debate at length.

"A bill like this needs careful deliberation between the Assembly and relevant agencies, since misuse is inevitable — for instance, a victim of predatory debt collection could deliberately file a false missing-person report," said Lee Woong-hyuk, a police science professor at Konkuk University.

The National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 20 NEWS1

But when the bill subcommittee took up the legislation for the first and only time, on Nov. 18, 2015, there was no debate to speak of. The discussion was over in three minutes. Records show that a ministry official urged caution, one lawmaker said expanding the law to adults wasn't appropriate and the rest of the subcommittee agreed without objection, voting to shelve the bill for "continued review" instead of rejecting it outright.

The bill died in May 2016 when the 19th National Assembly's term expired.

Four more bills introduced by lawmakers from both parties between 2017 and 2021 also failed to clear the Assembly. "Whenever a violent crime happens, it briefly becomes an issue and then fizzles out — that pattern keeps repeating," said an opposition party official.

Five more bills addressing adult disappearances have been introduced since the current 22nd National Assembly convened in 2024. They narrowed the definition to "missing adults" whose life or physical safety is at risk — not all adults who disappear — to counter the 2015 objection, where officials worried that expanding "missing person" status to all adults would sweep in voluntary cases who don't want to be found and whose privacy would be violated by mandatory searches.

But partisan conflict between the parties has stalled it regardless. "It seems like the parties clashing over the 'insurrection party' framing has also blocked passage of this bill," a People Power Party official said, referencing the fallout from President Yoon Suk-yeol's 2024 martial law declaration.

But a Democratic Party official who helped draft one of the bills at the time pushed back on that framing. "There wasn't much disagreement between the parties on this bill," they said. "If it had passed, police wouldn't have been able to close a case on their own and bury it quietly, the way they did with Jang Mi-ran's case."

A police officer surnamed Bu, who was accused of prematurely closing the missing persons case involving Jang Mi-ran, leaves the Jeju District Court on Aug. 25. NEWS1

A Jeju police officer was arrested Tuesday under allegations that he prematurely closed the missing persons case of 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran, who was reported missing in May.

He allegedly lied to Jang's family and her boyfriend, who filed the report, that he had contacted her and confirmed she was safe, but could not disclose her whereabouts because she did not want her family to know. He then deleted her information from the police's missing persons profiling system. Jang was found dead on Jeju on Saturday.

The same officer is also suspected of closing more than 200 missing persons cases at his own discretion.





BY KIM GYU-TAE, RYU HYO-RIM [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]