7 in 10 Koreans support social media restrictions for teens

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Gov't to release record 183,000 tons of food products ahead of Chuseok
The government will release a record amount of food and expand discounts, refunds and travel benefits to ease holiday price pressures.
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Jeju officer says workload burden led him to falsely close missing persons cases
A Jeju police officer was sent to prosecutors after allegedly falsifying records and closing missing persons cases, including reports involving two people later found dead.
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Police reveal identity of man accused of killing, dismembering international student
The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency disclosed the identity of Zheng Changsheng, a Chinese national who was arrested on suspicion of killing a Chinese graduate student at his residence in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang.
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Ha Young exits 'The Trauma Code' sequels over great-grandfather’s alleged pro-Japanese past
Netflix confirmed the actor will not return after acknowledging her great-grandfather’s activities during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.