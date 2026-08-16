6-year-old found dead fallen from apartment building after parents report child missing

A child was found dead outside an Incheon apartment after being reported missing, and police are investigating the circumstances.

News Team
Published
The police logo

Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child who fell from an apartment building in Incheon.

The child’s parents reported the child missing from their 15th-floor apartment in Bupyeong District, Incheon, at around 9:04 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bupyeong Police Precinct.

Police searched the area around the home with the parents and found the child dead in a flower bed outside the apartment building at around 9:30 p.m. later on Saturday.

Police believe the child fell through a window of the apartment and plan to determine the exact cause of death through an autopsy by the National Forensic Service.

“We currently do not believe a crime was involved,” a police official said. “We plan to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.”


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

social affairs missing korea child

Read more

See more articles