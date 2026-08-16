6-year-old found dead fallen from apartment building after parents report child missing

Read more
-
Big Bang's 20th anniversary celebration to take over Han River
Festivities to mark the iconic K-pop group's two decades will include a free listening party, drone show and fireworks at Yeouido Hangang Park on Wednesday.
-
Heavy rain to continue through Monday, bring hotter temperatures afterward
Downpours of up to 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) are forecast through Monday, raising flood and landslide risks before hotter weather returns.
-
Government to track, forfeit assets hidden by pro-Japanese collaborators
A new government commission launching in December will seek to recover at least 32.5 billion won ($22.9 million) in assets tied to pro-Japanese collaborators.
-
SK chief's divorce settlement appeal may be less about winning, more about buying time
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s latest appeal is unlikely to overturn the 944 billion won settlement but may delay payment as he raises cash.