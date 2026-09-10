49 foreign diplomats in Korea escaped prosecution in last 5 years: Data

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Westinghouse stake emerges as new but potentially risky option in Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation talks
Seoul is considering a joint venture with U.S. nuclear giant Westinghouse to build eight U.S. reactors, which would advance Korea's export goals but also could bring substantial risk.
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Police expand conflict of interest rules after Gwangju murder investigation controversy
New guidelines require police to transfer cases involving relatives of current or recent station officers to another precinct.
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1st Korean search team sent to Nepal set to return home this week
A second unit will be dispatched, although how long it will be there and whether it will focus on rescue or reconstruction efforts is unknown.
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First ladies of Korea, France explore modern appeal of hanji in Paris
Kim Hea Kyung and Brigitte Macron a Paris Design Week exhibition that featured contemporary and creative uses of the traditional Korean paper.