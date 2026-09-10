49 foreign diplomats in Korea escaped prosecution in last 5 years: Data

Government data show dozens of foreign diplomats avoided prosecution over five years under diplomatic immunity, with allegations including theft, assault and sexual violence.

A total of 49 foreign diplomats stationed in Korea have avoided prosecution over the past five years under diplomatic immunity, government data showed Thursday.

The annual figures were 10 in 2022, 13 in 2023, 10 in 2024 and 13 last year, according to data submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the National Assembly. This year’s tally between January and July was three.

The alleged offenses ranged from traffic violations and theft to assault and sexual violence.

Cases involving diplomats’ family members totaled five in 2022, two in 2023, three in 2024, one in 2025 and one from January through July this year.

The figures only include cases reported to investigative authorities and later referred to the Foreign Ministry. The actual number of offenses may be higher.

Diplomatic immunity generally shields foreign diplomats and their family members from prosecution under Korean law for crimes committed on Korean soil.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, members of diplomatic missions are generally immune from the receiving country’s criminal, civil and administrative jurisdiction.

Police may conduct a voluntary investigation with the diplomats and their families' consent. Without a waiver of diplomatic immunity from the sending country, Korean police can investigate the facts but cannot pursue criminal charges. If the individual refuses to provide identification, however, the case is handled like any other criminal case involving a foreign national.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]