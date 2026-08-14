4 PPP lawmakers indicted on obstruction charges for allegedly blocking Yoon’s arrest after martial law

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PPP challenges law ending prosecutors’ investigative powers at Constitutional Court
The opposition argues the criminal justice overhaul will threaten judicial checks, victims’ rights and due process when it takes effect Oct. 2.
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Lee says there is ‘no left or right’ in honoring sacrifice ahead of Liberation Day
At a luncheon with national merit recipients, veterans and the descendants of independence activists, the president hailed the 'strongest roots' of dedication.
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President's approval rating sinks to record low
Widespread dissatisfaction with President Lee Jae Myung's housing policies has torpedoed his once soaring poll numbers, dropping public approval below 50 percent for the first time.
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Eighty ballot boxes or eight? Election commission corrects hundreds of records after vote
Korea's election commission fixed hundreds of ballot box entry errors after June 3 local elections, saying they did not affect vote totals.