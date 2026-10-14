39 booked in illegal housing subscription account trading

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U.S. defers Sue Mi Terry prosecution, but imposes limits on South Korean contacts
The former CIA analyst accepted a 12-month deferred prosecution agreement after admitting to receiving gifts and other benefits from South Korean intelligence officials.
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Coal miner’s wife in her 80s donates savings to neighbors in need
Despite financial hardship, a Yongin woman gave 21.95 million won ($16,400) to support vulnerable older residents and children.
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Special counsel raids election watchdog over alleged bid rigging
Investigators searched the National Election Commission and four other sites over suspected bid rigging involving 5 billion won ($3.7 million) in election supplies.
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Incheon stabbing suspect was under electronic monitoring, had record of knife crimes and psychiatric treatment
Police are investigating why the 59-year-old accused of injuring eight people at a shopping complex allegedly attacked despite ongoing supervision and psychiatric care.