34 student activists convicted over trespassing at presidential compound, U.S. base

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Six more election offices entered false voter turnout data: special counsel
A Korean special counsel found six more local election commissions falsely entered voter turnout data in the June 3 local elections, raising the total to 36 offices.
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Constitutional Court rules that harsher penalty for parricide is constitutional
Article 250, Paragraph 2 of the Criminal Act stipulates that those who kill their own or their spouse's immediate family will face a minimum prison sentence of seven years, compared to the minimum sentence of five years for those convicted of murdering others.
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Gov'ts scramble to patch websites after AI uncovers hidden PHP flaws
Korea raised its cyber threat level after AI exposed severe vulnerabilities in the widely used web programming language, prompting authorities to urge urgent updates.
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Asia-Pacific forum urges Lee to rethink moving human rights commission to Sejong
The letter from the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions follows the government's announcement that six institutions, including the National Human Rights Commission, would move from Seoul to Sejong, the de facto administrative capital.