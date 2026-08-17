31 Chinese nationals caught after illegally entering Korea via Taean coast over 8 years

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Yongsan Park housing push faces legal barriers, public fury and a bipartisan political revolt
The government’s plan to consider housing across Yongsan Park has sparked opposition over preservation, history and unresolved U.S. base issues.
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Sewoon redevelopment faces fresh heritage review after two-year stalemate near Jongmyo Shrine
Heritage authorities will reconsider a plan to preserve Joseon-era relics, a key step before construction can begin at the contested site in central Seoul.
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Incheon factory in abuse case found to owe migrant workers over 50 million won in wages
The company was found to have committed numerous other violations and was hit with a fine of nearly 100 million won ($70,800), a labor watchdog said.
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Seoul singles to get 'swept away' by new love this September on the Hangang Bus ferry
The city will host its next matchmaking event aboard the Hangang Bus ferry on Sept. 19 for eligible single residents.